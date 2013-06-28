版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 10:05 BJT

House of mirrors

<p>Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
1 / 16
<p>Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion instamore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 16
<p>Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 16
<p>Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador tomore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 16
<p>Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to themore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
5 / 16
<p>Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east Lmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 16
<p>Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east Lmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
7 / 16
<p>Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east Lmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
8 / 16
<p>Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
9 / 16
<p>Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 16
<p>Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion more

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
11 / 16
<p>A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusimore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
12 / 16
<p>BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installamore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
13 / 16
<p>Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 16
<p>Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installationmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 16
<p>Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion instamore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五

Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Immigration vigil

Immigration vigil

下一个

Immigration vigil

Immigration vigil

Peaceful demonstrators hold a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles.

2013年 6月 28日
The Moscow terminal

The Moscow terminal

A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.

2013年 6月 28日
Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

A group of young Spanish nurses move to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home.

2013年 6月 27日
Global face of Guy Fawkes

Global face of Guy Fawkes

During recent protests in Brazil and Turkey the mask of Guy Fawkes, a 17th-century British bomb plotter who has become a revolutionary symbol used by the Occupy...

2013年 6月 26日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐