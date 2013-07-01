Gay pride parades
Edith Windsor (C) takes part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants attend a gay pride parade in central Istanbul June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A reveller takes part in the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People carry a giant rainbow flag during the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blmore
A participant speaks with police during the annual Pride London parade which highlights issues of the gay, lesbian and transgender community, London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Participants wave a huge rainbow flag during a gay pride parade in central Istanbul June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Revellers take part in a gay pride parade in Santo Domingo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Motorcycle riders participate in the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade in San Francisco, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner marches in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators spray parade participants with water during the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man holds a modified Canadian flag with Pride colours during the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A newly wed lesbian couple march in their wedding dresses during the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People spray water at a police officer during the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man holds a modified Canadian flag with Pride colors during the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Revellers take part in the gay pride parade in Toronto, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants hold rainbow flags during a gay pride parade in central Istanbul June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rainbow whistles are shown hanging at the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade in San Francisco, California June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Police officers keep watch as people take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man dances at the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A marcher waves a flag during the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Revellers take part in the Gay Pride Parade in La Paz, June 29, 2013. Hundreds of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transsexuals (LGBT) together with their supporters participated in the parade. REUTERS/David Mercado
Revelers rest after participating in the gay pride parade to celebrate the diversity of lifestyles in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community and denounce homophobia in Guatemala City, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A participant poses with rainbow flags during the annual Pride London parade which highlights issues of the gay, lesbian and transgender community, London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
