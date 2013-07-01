版本:
Gettysburg's 150th

<p>An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

An actor playing a Confederate soldier marches before waging a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate soldiers congregate at a wood's edge awaiting orders to charge during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate troops charge up a hill towards Union forces during a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate and Union troops lay "dead" after a reenactment of The Battle of Little Roundtop during the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Geoff Roecker, from Brooklyn, New York City, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, lounges in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Union volunteer drummer boys await the charge to begin Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing members of the 5th Massachusetts Battery and the L and M Battery of the 3rd U.S. Artillery pose for a group photo on the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing members of the 5th Massachusetts Battery and the L and M Battery of the 3rd U.S. Artillery pose for a group photo on the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Lance Dawson, an actor playing Commander of the French Broad River, poses for a portrait at his encampment at the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Lance Dawson, an actor playing Commander of the French Broad River, poses for a portrait at his encampment at the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Confederate soldiers smoke pipes on the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate soldiers smoke pipes on the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Union volunteers march in before Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops reenact Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance, during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

An actor playing a Union soldier displays a costume wound after Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Sean Pridgeon, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, sleeps in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Sean Pridgeon, playing a member of the Constitution Guard, sleeps in camp the morning of the final day of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Confederate troops raise their hats in celebration after the Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Confederate troops raise their hats in celebration after the Pickett's Charge reenactment at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Actors playing Federal and Confederate troops shake hands after reenacting Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Visitors carry candles into the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

A visitor holds a candle at the Soldiers' National Cemetery for the Memorial Luminaria during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

