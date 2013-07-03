Relics of 9/11
Construction continues around the last column of steel removed from the World Trade Center site in 2002, inmore
Construction continues around the last column of steel removed from the World Trade Center site in 2002, inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Steel from the wreckage of the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center disaster is seen inside the 9/11 Memormore
Steel from the wreckage of the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center disaster is seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The "Survivor's Stairs" are seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the Worldmore
The "Survivor's Stairs" are seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. On September 11, 2001, this staircase offered a clear exit from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, providing a means of escape for hundreds fleeing from the towers after the attacks and became symbolic of survival and acquired the name "Survivor's Stairs". REUTERS/Mike Segar
The burnt out cab of a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck is seen inside themore
The burnt out cab of a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck is seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Fire Department's (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck, which will be part of the permanent dimore
New York City Fire Department's (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck, which will be part of the permanent display, is seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, currently still under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A portion of the original steel footings embedded in the bedrock for the South Tower of the World Trade Cenmore
A portion of the original steel footings embedded in the bedrock for the South Tower of the World Trade Center are visible inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A message is taped to a wall inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Tramore
A message is taped to a wall inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker walks through one of the main passage areas of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under constructimore
A worker walks through one of the main passage areas of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Construction workers walk past steel facade segments, also known as "Impact Steel", that were torn apart whmore
Construction workers walk past steel facade segments, also known as "Impact Steel", that were torn apart when hijacked United Flight 175 tore into the South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, as it hangs inside a center passage area of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two steel "tridents" recovered from the World Trade Center site after September 11, 2001, stand in the entrmore
Two steel "tridents" recovered from the World Trade Center site after September 11, 2001, stand in the entry pavilion area of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Obama in Africa
President Obama is seeking to build a new economic partnership with Africa at the end of a tour of the fast-growing continent where Washington faces competition...
Arizona firefighter tragedy
A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single wildland blaze in 80...
Patrolling Croatia's border
Croatia became the European Union's 28th member on July 1 and its roughly 1,400 km of land border with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro will...
Protesters storm Brotherhood HQ
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi ransacked the headquarters of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood party.
精选图集
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.