Relics of 9/11

The "Survivor's Stairs" are seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. On September 11, 2001, this staircase offered a clear exit from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, providing a means of escape for hundreds fleeing from the towers after the attacks and became symbolic of survival and acquired the name "Survivor's Stairs". REUTERS/Mike Segar