图片 | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 00:15 BJT

Relics of 9/11

<p>Construction continues around the last column of steel removed from the World Trade Center site in 2002, inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>Steel from the wreckage of the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center disaster is seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>The "Survivor's Stairs" are seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. On September 11, 2001, this staircase offered a clear exit from the World Trade Center Plaza to Vesey Street, providing a means of escape for hundreds fleeing from the towers after the attacks and became symbolic of survival and acquired the name "Survivor's Stairs". REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>The burnt out cab of a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck is seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>New York City Fire Department's (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck, which will be part of the permanent display, is seen inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, currently still under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>A portion of the original steel footings embedded in the bedrock for the South Tower of the World Trade Center are visible inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>A message is taped to a wall inside the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>A worker walks through one of the main passage areas of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>Construction workers walk past steel facade segments, also known as "Impact Steel", that were torn apart when hijacked United Flight 175 tore into the South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, as it hangs inside a center passage area of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

<p>Two steel "tridents" recovered from the World Trade Center site after September 11, 2001, stand in the entry pavilion area of the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

