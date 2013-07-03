Sports camp for the blind
Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New more
Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. Photo taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Bmore
Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordamore
Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark more
Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, more
Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marmore
Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25,more
Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Anmore
Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New Yomore
Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brmore
Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013more
Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mmore
Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 201more
A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brmore
Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mmore
A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark more
Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mmore
Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 2more
Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 2more
Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Bmore
A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
下一个
Air Guitar champs
Contestants showcase their best rock'n'roll during the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals in New York.
Mongolia's environmental neo-Nazis
Ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in Mongolia, where some have recently shifted focus from attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to...
Gettysburg's 150th
Re-enactors and visitors mark the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, often described as the turning point of the Civil War.
Gay pride parades
Revelers celebrate in gay pride parades around the world, on the heels of twin victories on same-sex marriage in the U.S. Supreme Court.
精选图集
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.