版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 06:05 BJT

Sports camp for the blind

<p>Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. Photo taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. Photo taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 22
<p>Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 22
<p>Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Bmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 22
<p>Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordamore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 22
<p>Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
5 / 22
<p>Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 22
<p>Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Marmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
7 / 22
<p>Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25,more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 22
<p>Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Anmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 22
<p>Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New Yomore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 22
<p>Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 22
<p>Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 22
<p>A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 201more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 22
<p>Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
16 / 22
<p>A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
18 / 22
<p>Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
19 / 22
<p>Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 2more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 22
<p>Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 2more

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
21 / 22
<p>A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Bmore

2013年 7月 4日 星期四

A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Air Guitar champs

Air Guitar champs

下一个

Air Guitar champs

Air Guitar champs

Contestants showcase their best rock'n'roll during the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals in New York.

2013年 7月 4日
Mongolia's environmental neo-Nazis

Mongolia's environmental neo-Nazis

Ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in Mongolia, where some have recently shifted focus from attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to...

2013年 7月 3日
Gettysburg's 150th

Gettysburg's 150th

Re-enactors and visitors mark the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, often described as the turning point of the Civil War.

2013年 7月 1日
Gay pride parades

Gay pride parades

Revelers celebrate in gay pride parades around the world, on the heels of twin victories on same-sex marriage in the U.S. Supreme Court.

2013年 7月 1日

精选图集

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐