Saint John Paul

<p>A man walks in front of a picture of Pope John Paul II at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A man walks in front of a picture of Pope John Paul II at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican April 28, 2011.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A man walks in front of a picture of Pope John Paul II at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>The coffin containing the body of Pope John Paul II is exhumed ahead of his beatification in the Vatican April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

The coffin containing the body of Pope John Paul II is exhumed ahead of his beatification in the Vatican April 29, 2011.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

The coffin containing the body of Pope John Paul II is exhumed ahead of his beatification in the Vatican April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>A statue of Pope John Paul II is displayed in a store in Sao Paulo March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A statue of Pope John Paul II is displayed in a store in Sao Paulo March 13, 2013.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A statue of Pope John Paul II is displayed in a store in Sao Paulo March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is held up as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is held up as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo July 29, 2012.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is held up as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A woman with umbrella walks past an image of late Pope John Paul II, part of a decoration preparation, at Old Town Market in Krakow, southern Poland April 23, 2011. Polish Pope John Paul II will be beatified on May 1, 2011 in Rome. REUTERS/Jakub Ociepa/Agencja Gazeta</p>

A woman with umbrella walks past an image of late Pope John Paul II, part of a decoration preparation, at Omore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A woman with umbrella walks past an image of late Pope John Paul II, part of a decoration preparation, at Old Town Market in Krakow, southern Poland April 23, 2011. Polish Pope John Paul II will be beatified on May 1, 2011 in Rome. REUTERS/Jakub Ociepa/Agencja Gazeta

<p>A young boy poses with a photo of late Pope John Paul II at the Old town of Krakow April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A young boy poses with a photo of late Pope John Paul II at the Old town of Krakow April 30, 2011.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A young boy poses with a photo of late Pope John Paul II at the Old town of Krakow April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

<p>Workers assemble a monument to the late Pope John Paul II, in Czestochowa April 7, 2013, in this picture provided by Agencja Gazeta. REUTERS/Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta</p>

Workers assemble a monument to the late Pope John Paul II, in Czestochowa April 7, 2013.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Workers assemble a monument to the late Pope John Paul II, in Czestochowa April 7, 2013, in this picture provided by Agencja Gazeta. REUTERS/Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta

<p>Workers hold a painting of the late pope John Paul II during the staging of the exhibition "Karol Josef Wojtyla" at the Villacero exhibition hall in Monterrey April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Workers hold a painting of the late pope John Paul II during the staging of the exhibition "Karol Josef Wojmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Workers hold a painting of the late pope John Paul II during the staging of the exhibition "Karol Josef Wojtyla" at the Villacero exhibition hall in Monterrey April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>The passport of Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope John Paul II, is displayed at a mobile exhibition of the pope in Krakow, southern Poland, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek</p>

The passport of Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope John Paul II, is displayed at a mobile exhibition of the pope in Krakow, southern Poland, March 31, 2011.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

The passport of Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope John Paul II, is displayed at a mobile exhibition of the pope in Krakow, southern Poland, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek

<p>An image of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a giant screen during the debut of a new documentary film on his life during a special screening at the Vatican October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

An image of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a giant screen during the debut of a new documentary filmmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

An image of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a giant screen during the debut of a new documentary film on his life during a special screening at the Vatican October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Faithful hold a poster of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis leads a Pentecost vigil mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Faithful hold a poster of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis leads a Pentecost vigil mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2013.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Faithful hold a poster of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis leads a Pentecost vigil mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Catholic worshipers hold decorated picture of late pope John Paul II as they take part in the night pilgrimage from Blonie to Niepokalanow monastery (around 25 km) which is held every month in Blonie, near Warsaw October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Catholic worshipers hold decorated picture of late pope John Paul II as they take part in the night pilgrimmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Catholic worshipers hold decorated picture of late pope John Paul II as they take part in the night pilgrimage from Blonie to Niepokalanow monastery (around 25 km) which is held every month in Blonie, near Warsaw October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>Keychains bearing a picture of Pope John Paul II are displayed in downtown Rome April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Keychains bearing a picture of Pope John Paul II are displayed in downtown Rome April 20, 2011.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Keychains bearing a picture of Pope John Paul II are displayed in downtown Rome April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A large portrait of Pope John Paul II is unveiled at a church in Warsaw May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta</p>

A large portrait of Pope John Paul II is unveiled at a church in Warsaw May 1, 2011.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A large portrait of Pope John Paul II is unveiled at a church in Warsaw May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta

<p>A statue of the late Pope John Paul II is displayed for sale next to others of Mary and Baby Jesus in a religious articles shop near the Vatican in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A statue of the late Pope John Paul II is displayed for sale next to others of Mary and Baby Jesus in a relmore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A statue of the late Pope John Paul II is displayed for sale next to others of Mary and Baby Jesus in a religious articles shop near the Vatican in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A boy (R) poses next to a picture of Pope John Paul II during an exhibition by the city of Rome in downtown Rome April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A boy (R) poses next to a picture of Pope John Paul II during an exhibition by the city of Rome in downtown Rome April 20, 2011.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

A boy (R) poses next to a picture of Pope John Paul II during an exhibition by the city of Rome in downtown Rome April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>The Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, is pictured behind a statue of Pope John Paul II, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

The Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, ismore

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

The Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, is pictured behind a statue of Pope John Paul II, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Workers winch the head of a monument to the late Pope John Paul II into position as they prepare it for assembly, in Czestochowa April 6, 2013, in this picture provided by Agencja Gazeta. REUTERS/Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta</p>

Workers winch the head of a monument to the late Pope John Paul II into position as they prepare it for assembly, in Czestochowa April 6, 2013.

2013年 7月 6日 星期六

Workers winch the head of a monument to the late Pope John Paul II into position as they prepare it for assembly, in Czestochowa April 6, 2013, in this picture provided by Agencja Gazeta. REUTERS/Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta

