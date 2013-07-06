Saint John Paul
A man walks in front of a picture of Pope John Paul II at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The coffin containing the body of Pope John Paul II is exhumed ahead of his beatification in the Vatican April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A statue of Pope John Paul II is displayed in a store in Sao Paulo March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is held up as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman with umbrella walks past an image of late Pope John Paul II, part of a decoration preparation, at Old Town Market in Krakow, southern Poland April 23, 2011. Polish Pope John Paul II will be beatified on May 1, 2011 in Rome. REUTERS/Jakub Ociepa/Agencja Gazeta
A young boy poses with a photo of late Pope John Paul II at the Old town of Krakow April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Workers assemble a monument to the late Pope John Paul II, in Czestochowa April 7, 2013, in this picture provided by Agencja Gazeta. REUTERS/Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta
Workers hold a painting of the late pope John Paul II during the staging of the exhibition "Karol Josef Wojtyla" at the Villacero exhibition hall in Monterrey April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The passport of Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope John Paul II, is displayed at a mobile exhibition of the pope in Krakow, southern Poland, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek
An image of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a giant screen during the debut of a new documentary film on his life during a special screening at the Vatican October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Faithful hold a poster of the late Pope John Paul II as Pope Francis leads a Pentecost vigil mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Catholic worshipers hold decorated picture of late pope John Paul II as they take part in the night pilgrimage from Blonie to Niepokalanow monastery (around 25 km) which is held every month in Blonie, near Warsaw October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Keychains bearing a picture of Pope John Paul II are displayed in downtown Rome April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A large portrait of Pope John Paul II is unveiled at a church in Warsaw May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta
A statue of the late Pope John Paul II is displayed for sale next to others of Mary and Baby Jesus in a religious articles shop near the Vatican in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A boy (R) poses next to a picture of Pope John Paul II during an exhibition by the city of Rome in downtown Rome April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, is pictured behind a statue of Pope John Paul II, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Workers winch the head of a monument to the late Pope John Paul II into position as they prepare it for assembly, in Czestochowa April 6, 2013, in this picture provided by Agencja Gazeta. REUTERS/Grzegorz Skowronek/Agencja Gazeta
