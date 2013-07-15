Running of the bulls
Revellers hold candles and red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona emore
Revellers hold candles and red scarves during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona early July 15, 2013. Thousands of people gathered in front of the city's town hall to sing the traditional farewell song "Pobre de mi" (Poor me). The song is sung by revellers to show their sadness at the end of the festival. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes, not wearing shoes, performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfmore
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes, not wearing shoes, performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes barely misses getting gored by a bull during the last bullfight of more
Spanish bullfighter Saul Jimenez Fortes barely misses getting gored by a bull during the last bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A "Kiliki" embraces a dancer dressed in traditional attire during a farewell ceremony on the last day of Samore
A "Kiliki" embraces a dancer dressed in traditional attire during a farewell ceremony on the last day of San Fermin festival's Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An unidentified 23-year-old Australian woman (C, only her brown hair is visible in between the heads of themore
An unidentified 23-year-old Australian woman (C, only her brown hair is visible in between the heads of the two bulls, with the white t-shirt) falls in between bulls after getting gored by a Miura fighting bull during the last running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Zugaza
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his montera before the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festmore
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla adjusts his montera before the sixth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman falls at the entrance to the bull ring behind a group of steers during the last running of the bullmore
A woman falls at the entrance to the bull ring behind a group of steers during the last running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Fuente Ymbro fighting bull sprints past a fallen runner at the entrance to the bull ring during the sevenmore
A Fuente Ymbro fighting bull sprints past a fallen runner at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull on his knees during the seventh bullfight omore
Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla performs a pass to a bull on his knees during the seventh bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull rimore
Runners get trapped with Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls and steer in a stampede at the entrance to the bull ring during the seventh running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Josu Santesteban
A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin femore
A runner gets gored by a bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from Castellon, Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles, was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A runner holds on to the horn of an El Pilar fighting bull, after being gored by it, on Estafeta street durmore
A runner holds on to the horn of an El Pilar fighting bull, after being gored by it, on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An unidentified runner who was gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street is taken to hospital amore
An unidentified runner who was gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street is taken to hospital after the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Torrestrella fighting bulls take the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Ferminmore
Torrestrella fighting bulls take the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Torrestrella fighting bull heads towards a runner as it takes the Estafeta curve during the fifth runningmore
A Torrestrella fighting bull heads towards a runner as it takes the Estafeta curve during the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Runners joke at the town hall square before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamore
Runners joke at the town hall square before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
A bullring worker watches a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10more
A bullring worker watches a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante performs a pass to a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Femore
Spanish bullfighter Alejandro Talavante performs a pass to a bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers kiss before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. more
Revellers kiss before the fifth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Traditional giant figures perform a dance on the sixth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, more
Traditional giant figures perform a dance on the sixth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A reveller jokes around next to a sleeping couple during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013.more
A reveller jokes around next to a sleeping couple during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A fighting cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermmore
A fighting cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
A runner gets up after falling while running from Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls and steers as he was tamore
A runner gets up after falling while running from Victoriano del Rio fighting bulls and steers as he was taking the Estafeta curve during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ernest Hemingway's grandson John (R) and great grandson Michael are pictured next to a bust of the late U.Smore
Ernest Hemingway's grandson John (R) and great grandson Michael are pictured next to a bust of the late U.S. author during an interview with Reuters at the Cafe Iruna in Pamplona on the fifth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revelers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with firewomore
Revelers are showered with sparks from the "Fire Bull", a man carrying a metal structure loaded with fireworks, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Cmore
A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy runs in front of a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) on the fourth day of the San more
A boy runs in front of a toy bull during the Encierro Txiki (Little Bull Run) on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Runners get trapped by steers at the entrance to the bull ring during the third running of the bulls at themore
Runners get trapped by steers at the entrance to the bull ring during the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A crowd of runners sprint towards the entrance to the bull ring during the second running of the bulls at tmore
A crowd of runners sprint towards the entrance to the bull ring during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A fighting cow tosses a reveller at the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermimore
A fighting cow tosses a reveller at the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman uses her smart phone on a balcony to record the runners waiting for the start of the second runningmore
A woman uses her smart phone on a balcony to record the runners waiting for the start of the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighting cow leaps over revelers upon entering the bullring following the second running of the bulls of more
A fighting cow leaps over revelers upon entering the bullring following the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A reveller sleeps on a public bench after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pammore
A reveller sleeps on a public bench after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish bullfighter Antonio Nazare performs a pass to a bull at the Pamplona bullring during the San Ferminmore
Spanish bullfighter Antonio Nazare performs a pass to a bull at the Pamplona bullring during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Musicians play guitars and sing during the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona July 7, more
Musicians play guitars and sing during the procession of San Fermin on the saint's day in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Alcurrucen fighting bull gets turned around at the entrance to the bull ring during the first running ofmore
An Alcurrucen fighting bull gets turned around at the entrance to the bull ring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revellers sleep on the street before the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona more
Revellers sleep on the street before the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria as he is sprayed with water during the start of more
A reveler jumps from a fountain at the Plaza de Navarreria as he is sprayed with water during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revelers gets soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplonamore
Revelers gets soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Revelers celebrate the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Westmore
Revelers celebrate the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revelers hold up their red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REmore
Revelers hold up their red scarves during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revelers get soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona more
Revelers get soaked in water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A young man walks with a suitcase in front of a mural representing the running of the bulls in downtown Pammore
A young man walks with a suitcase in front of a mural representing the running of the bulls in downtown Pamplona, northern Spain July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
下一个
Swan Upping ceremony
Swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury and disease during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames.
Faith healing for addicts
The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.
Window framed
A story can be told by a glimpse through glass.
Spy museum
The "Top Secret" Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany features various objects, devices and gadgets used for espionage.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.