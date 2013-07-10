Spy museum
A visitor looks at a video screen at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany July 10, 2013. The museum presents various objects, devices and gadgets used for spying or related to espionage. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A coat, traditional symbol of espionage, is placed at the entrance of the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A World War II German Enigma cipher machine is on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A microphone is concealed inside an artificial cherry placed in a martini glass at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A small photo camera placed in a book and used by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is displayed at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A telephone for eavesdropping is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A telephone for eavesdropping is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A sign 'Caution with your conversation - The enemy is listening!' is pictured at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A mock-up of a pigeon with a small camera is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A gold plated Kalashnikov is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Ciphering equipment used by the Federal Intelligence Service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A pistol to shoot chemical substances to mark people and objects, used by the Federal Intelligence Service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), is seen on display in the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Eavesdropping equipment of the former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as Stasi, is seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Different kinds of arms used by spies are seen on display at the 'Top Secret' Spy Museum in Oberhausen, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
