版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 04:00 BJT

Faith healing for addicts

<p>Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The center's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programs are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Cmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. Myanmar is the world's second-largest producer of opium after Afghanistan and use of its derivative, heroin, is widespread. The center's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programs are rare. It offers a 40-day "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing, with football and weightlifting for those strong enough. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 15
<p>A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where he is locked in for his first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where hmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

A resident cries as he looks out from the inside of a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where he is locked in for his first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 15
<p>Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center fmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Residents play a ball game as someone washes themselves at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 15
<p>Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Lightmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Residents wait for food to be distributed as one of them plays a religious song on the guitar at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 15
<p>Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein inmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Residents sing during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 15
<p>A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck frmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 15
<p>A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin more

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

A man lifts weights at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 15
<p>Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, which he established, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Yomore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Ndingi Laja, 45, a former convict and folk singer, better known by his stage name Ahja, walks though the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, which he established, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 15
<p>Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. Naung Lay is one of more than 600 young men who have undergone primitive drug rehabilitation at the Youth for Christ Centre, a collection of tin-roofed shacks on a riverbank in Kachin State. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where more

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Noah Aung Hla (L) and Wun Naung Lay pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. Naung Lay is one of more than 600 young men who have undergone primitive drug rehabilitation at the Youth for Christ Centre, a collection of tin-roofed shacks on a riverbank in Kachin State. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 15
<p>Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Rice is prepared for residents of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 15
<p>A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin more

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

A resident of the Youth for Christ Centre walks between its buildings near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 15
<p>Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breaking rules, at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breakimore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Residents pass the time at their 4m by 2m (13ft by 6ft) cell, where they are moved as punishment for breaking rules, at "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 15
<p>Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Residents wash themselves at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 15
<p>Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for themore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

Residents pass the time in a bamboo cell called the "Special Prayer Room", where they are locked in for their first week at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts, near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 15
<p>A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Mmore

2013年 7月 11日 星期四

A resident attends a prayer session at the Youth for Christ Centre for heroin addicts near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Window framed

Window framed

下一个

Window framed

Window framed

A story can be told by a glimpse through glass.

2013年 7月 11日
Spy museum

Spy museum

The "Top Secret" Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany features various objects, devices and gadgets used for espionage.

2013年 7月 11日
Destination Venezuela

Destination Venezuela

A look at life in Venezuela, one of the countries which has offered asylum to former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

2013年 7月 10日
Parade of the

Parade of the "big heads"

"Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through Pamplona during the nine-day festival.

2013年 7月 10日

精选图集

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐