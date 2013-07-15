Swan Upping ceremony
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (2L) and other Swan Uppers inspect swans and cygnets during the annualmore
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (2L) and other Swan Uppers inspect swans and cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the ceremony. The five-day census of the swan population dates back to the twelfth century when the Crown claimed ownership of all mute swans. Today, the Crown retains the right to ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water, but The Queen only exercises her ownership on certain stretches of the River Thames and its surrounding tributaries. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber is photographed as he lifts a swan during the annual Swan Upping ceremmore
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber is photographed as he lifts a swan during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames betwmore
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A cygnet is lifted for inspection by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the Rivmore
A cygnet is lifted for inspection by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A cygnet if lifted for inspection by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the more
A cygnet if lifted for inspection by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames betwmore
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames betwmore
A swan is inspected by a Queen's Swan Upper during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (C) lifts up a cygnet to another of the Queen's Swan Uppers during themore
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (C) lifts up a cygnet to another of the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Uppers prepare to leave Shepperton Lock for the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Tmore
The Queen's Swan Uppers prepare to leave Shepperton Lock for the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan and cygnets swim away from the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the Rivmore
A swan and cygnets swim away from the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A swan and cygnet are released by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the Rivmore
A swan and cygnet are released by the Queen's Swan Uppers during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (L) and the Queen's Swan Uppers look for swans and their cygnets durinmore
The Queen's Swan Marker David Barber (L) and the Queen's Swan Uppers look for swans and their cygnets during the annual Swan Upping ceremony on the River Thames between Shepperton and Windsor in southern England July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
下一个
Faith healing for addicts
The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.
Window framed
A story can be told by a glimpse through glass.
Spy museum
The "Top Secret" Spy Museum in Oberhausen, Germany features various objects, devices and gadgets used for espionage.
Destination Venezuela
A look at life in Venezuela, one of the countries which has offered asylum to former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.