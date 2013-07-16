Death Valley's Ultramarathon
A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley Natimore
A competitor is reflected in a car mirror as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Bmore
Chris Moon of Britain (R), 51, and Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, compete in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (R) runs away from her team after stopping to drinkmore
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (R) runs away from her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July more
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Parkmore
Ben Gaetos of the Philippines, 56, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Deatmore
Charlie Engle, 50, (L) runs through a mirage with his pace setter during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. Rmore
Runner compete during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (C) is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley Natmore
Oswaldo Lopez of Mexico, 41, (C) is doused with water during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Pamore
A competitor has his feet examined by a medic during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, Californiamore
Chris Moon of Britain, 51, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTmore
Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stoppmore
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California (lying down), is attended to by her team after stopping to drink water as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 1more
Ed Ettinghausen, 50 competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in tmore
Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, (L) is given water by her team as she competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, Califomore
Lorie Alexander of Canada, 54, competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
