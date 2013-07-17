版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 17日 星期三 23:40 BJT

Heat wave in the USA

<p>A couple laughs as they watch the sun set behind the skyline of New York, July 16, 2013. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York and Long Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A couple laughs as they watch the sun set behind the skyline of New York, July 16, 2013. The National Weathmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A couple laughs as they watch the sun set behind the skyline of New York, July 16, 2013. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York and Long Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Skateboarder Rodolfo Soto performs a trick in a park near the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Skateboarder Rodolfo Soto performs a trick in a park near the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Skateboarder Rodolfo Soto performs a trick in a park near the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 15
<p>A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 16 , 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 16 , 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 15
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Parkmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
<p>A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 15
<p>A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jacmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 15
<p>A mother and her daughter enjoy the breeze as they build a sand castle on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A mother and her daughter enjoy the breeze as they build a sand castle on the banks of the East River in Nemore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A mother and her daughter enjoy the breeze as they build a sand castle on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 15
<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ulmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July more

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>Erwyn Diaz (R) and Taron Pollard work out during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Erwyn Diaz (R) and Taron Pollard work out during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jacksomore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Erwyn Diaz (R) and Taron Pollard work out during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 15
<p>A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 15
<p>Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>Oswaldo Lopez, 41, of Mexico (L) is doused with water as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oswaldo Lopez, 41, of Mexico (L) is doused with water as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Deathmore

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

Oswaldo Lopez, 41, of Mexico (L) is doused with water as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>A man looks out into the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man looks out into the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 7月 17日 星期三

A man looks out into the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

下一个

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

Protesting the Zimmerman verdict

While George Zimmerman's family celebrated following his acquittal, thousands of civil rights demonstrators turned out at rallies to condemn racial profiling.

2013年 7月 17日
North Korean weapons ship

North Korean weapons ship

Aboard the North Korean cargo ship seized by Panama.

2013年 7月 17日
Zetas cartel

Zetas cartel

The Mexican government captured the brutal leader of the Zetas drug cartel in an early-morning raid, marking the biggest victory for President Enrique Pena...

2013年 7月 17日
Quebec explosion aftermath

Quebec explosion aftermath

Residents of a town in Quebec grapple with the aftermath of the worst railway disaster in North America in more than two decades.

2013年 7月 17日

精选图集

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐