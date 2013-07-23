版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 24日 星期三 02:40 BJT

Royal baby boy

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which will be a gift to the baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which will be a gift to the baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Green Park in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Green Park in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, in eastern India, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, in eastern India, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newborn baby, are seen on sale in a Mothercare store, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newborn baby, are seen on sale in a Mothercare store, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy, on Oxford Street in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy, on Oxford Street in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her baby boy and Prince William outside St Mary's hospital Lindo Wing in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her baby boy and Prince William outside St Mary's hospital Lindo Wing in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a son, in the window of the British themed restaurant Tea &amp; Sympathy in New York, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a son, in the window of the British themed restaurant Tea & Sympathy in New York, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Ottawa July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Ottawa July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

<p>A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercare store, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercare store, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A man buys a newspaper displaying the news of the Royal birth by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A man buys a newspaper displaying the news of the Royal birth by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>A news ticker in Times Square in New York informs the public of the birth of the royal baby to Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

A news ticker in Times Square in New York informs the public of the birth of the royal baby to Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Ed Perkins of Kensington Palace hands over the official birth notice to a waiting driver to take to Buckinham Palace outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

2013年 7月 24日 星期三

Ed Perkins of Kensington Palace hands over the official birth notice to a waiting driver to take to Buckinham Palace outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

