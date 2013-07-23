Royal baby boy
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they smore
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, as they stand outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital themore
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess omore
A carries a teddy bear gift to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, the morning after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in Lomore
A shopkeeper poses with a copy of satirical magazine Private Eye in a newsagents shop in Notting Hill in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Cathemore
Michael and Carole Middleton leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Cmore
Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital the day after their daughter, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a baby boy, in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which more
Chelsea pensioners pose for photographs with a soft toy dressed in their traditional scarlet uniform which will be a gift to the baby boy born to Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Gmore
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute to mark the birth of the royal baby, in Green Park in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Cathemore
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain'smore
A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, in eastern India, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newbormore
Happyland models of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their newborn baby, are seen on sale in a Mothercare store, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Cathemore
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchemore
A Mothercare store displays a poster congratulating Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy, on Oxford Street in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambmore
A television journalist fixes her hair while awaiting the expected appearance of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her baby boy and Prince William outside St Mary's hospital Lindo Wing in London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridgmore
Employees Amy Meenagh (R) and Amy Bush hang a sign celebrating the news that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a son, in the window of the British themed restaurant Tea & Sympathy in New York, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Cmore
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is lit blue to celebrate the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Ottawa July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prinmore
A woman swims in the fountains at Trafalgar Square which are lit to signify the birth of a baby boy to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchesmore
A town crier announces the royal birth outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercamore
Alan Silwood Brown, customer services manager, arranges products designed for the royal birth in a Mothercare store, in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man buys a newspaper displaying the news of the Royal birth by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in centralmore
A man buys a newspaper displaying the news of the Royal birth by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is pmore
A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. . REUTERS/Neil Hall
A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is pmore
A notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Cathemore
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Cathemore
Crowds of people try to look at a notice formally announcing the birth of a son to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A news ticker in Times Square in New York informs the public of the birth of the royal baby to Prince Willimore
A news ticker in Times Square in New York informs the public of the birth of the royal baby to Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ed Perkins of Kensington Palace hands over the official birth notice to a waiting driver to take to Buckinhmore
Ed Perkins of Kensington Palace hands over the official birth notice to a waiting driver to take to Buckinham Palace outside the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a boy in central London, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
