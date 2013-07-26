North Korea's "Arirang"
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans and military officers clap and shout "Long Live" towards North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (unseen) on the rostrum ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of soldiers as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean soldier stands guard with a gun after a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) as background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students look out from behind colored cardboard, used to form pictures as a background ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans perform next to a decoration of "Kimjongilia" flower, named after the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreas perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A security guard and thousands of North Koreans soldiers clap before a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" begins, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean students hold different colored cardboard, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Word (top L) reads "Victory". REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Words read, "Devoted to the party". REUTERS/Jason Lee
A North Korean soldier stands guard next to a balloon featuring a national flag at the top of May Day stadium ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
