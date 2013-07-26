版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 27日 星期六 03:05 BJT

North Korea's "Arirang"

<p>North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a backgroumore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. The games are the world's biggest choreographed extravaganza, part circus act, part rhythmic gymnastics floor, with plenty of reverence for the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 201more

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 17
<p>North Koreans and military officers clap and shout "Long Live" towards North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (unseen) on the rostrum ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans and military officers clap and shout "Long Live" towards North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (unsmore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Koreans and military officers clap and shout "Long Live" towards North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (unseen) on the rostrum ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 17
<p>North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang Julymore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Korean students perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 17
<p>North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of soldiers as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of soldiers as a background during more

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of soldiers as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 17
<p>A North Korean soldier stands guard with a gun after a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean soldier stands guard with a gun after a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", imore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

A North Korean soldier stands guard with a gun after a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 17
<p>North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) as background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jomore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) as background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
7 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 201more

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 201more

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 17
<p>North Korean students look out from behind colored cardboard, used to form pictures as a background ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students look out from behind colored cardboard, used to form pictures as a background ahead omore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Korean students look out from behind colored cardboard, used to form pictures as a background ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform next to a decoration of "Kimjongilia" flower, named after the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform next to a decoration of "Kimjongilia" flower, named after the late North Korean leademore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Koreans perform next to a decoration of "Kimjongilia" flower, named after the late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 17
<p>North Koreas perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreas perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013more

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Koreas perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 17
<p>A security guard and thousands of North Koreans soldiers clap before a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" begins, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A security guard and thousands of North Koreans soldiers clap before a mass gymnastic and artistic performamore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

A security guard and thousands of North Koreans soldiers clap before a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang" begins, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 17
<p>North Korean students hold different colored cardboard, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Korean students hold different colored cardboard, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastimore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Korean students hold different colored cardboard, used to form a background, ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 17
<p>Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Word (top L) reads "Victory". REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, asmore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

Performers take part in a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Word (top L) reads "Victory". REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 17
<p>North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Words read, "Devoted to the party". REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 201more

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

North Koreans perform during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. Words read, "Devoted to the party". REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 17
<p>A North Korean soldier stands guard next to a balloon featuring a national flag at the top of May Day stadium ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A North Korean soldier stands guard next to a balloon featuring a national flag at the top of May Day stadimore

2013年 7月 27日 星期六

A North Korean soldier stands guard next to a balloon featuring a national flag at the top of May Day stadium ahead of a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Dueling rallies in Egypt

Dueling rallies in Egypt

下一个

Dueling rallies in Egypt

Dueling rallies in Egypt

Opposing camps take to the streets of Egypt.

2013年 7月 27日
Politician slain in Tunisia

Politician slain in Tunisia

Tunisian opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi was shot dead in the second such assassination this year, setting off violent protests against the Islamist-led...

2013年 7月 27日
Spain train derailment

Spain train derailment

Dozens are killed in a deadly train derailment in Spain.

2013年 7月 26日
The Weiner scandal

The Weiner scandal

Anthony Weiner admitted he had continued sending lewd images of himself to women online - the very behavior that forced him out of office in 2011 - until at...

2013年 7月 25日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐