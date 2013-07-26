Copacabana awaits Pope
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 20more
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A nun takes pictures of bathers before the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Jmore
A nun takes pictures of bathers before the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro,more
A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 20more
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Catholic youths with a Venezuelan flag await the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janemore
Catholic youths with a Venezuelan flag await the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pilgrims play on the sand as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeirmore
Pilgrims play on the sand as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest poses as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, more
A priest poses as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis atmore
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where the Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucimore
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where the Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Soldiers arrive to take up position before the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeirmore
Soldiers arrive to take up position before the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Mexican pilgrims meet on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio dmore
Mexican pilgrims meet on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 20more
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People gather at Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeirmore
People gather at Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he rides in the popemobile along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July more
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he rides in the popemobile along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
下一个
Smurf city
A whole town in Spain paints itself blue as a promotion for the upcoming Smurfs movie.
Royal baby boy
William and Kate welcome a baby boy.
Brazil awaits the Pope
Pope Francis will travel to Rio next week for World Youth Day.
Royal baby watch
Britain awaits the imminent arrival of the third in line to the throne.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.