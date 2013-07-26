版本:
图片 | 2013年 7月 27日 星期六 06:30 BJT

Copacabana awaits Pope

<p>Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A nun takes pictures of bathers before the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Catholic youths with a Venezuelan flag await the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Pilgrims play on the sand as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A priest poses as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where the Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Soldiers arrive to take up position before the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Mexican pilgrims meet on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>People gather at Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Pope Francis greets the crowd as he rides in the popemobile along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

