Lumberjack World Championships

<p>Gus Carlson, 74, competes in the Masters underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Marcel Scott, from Barrington, Nova Scotia falls into the water as he competes in the men's boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Karmyn Wynyard, from Auckland, New Zealand competes in the women's single buck finals event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>David Moses, Jr. from Snoqualmie, Washington swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Shana Martin from Madison, Wisconsin competes in the boom run event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Sawdust flies from a 20-inch diameter white pine log as TJ Bexten from Aberdeen, Washington cuts through it during the hot saw event of the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>JR Salzman, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, celebrates after he defeats Darren Hudson in the men's log rolling final event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand swings a five-pound single bit axe into an aspen log as he competes in the standing block chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, touches the top of the pole as he competes against Brian Bartow (L) from Molalla, Oregon in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Stirling Hart (R), from British Columbia, competes against Brian Bartow (L) in the 90 foot open climb event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Gretchen Greene (93) defeats 2012 log rolling champion Shana Martin (67) in the women's log rolling event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>A lumberjack reenactor smiles during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Competitor Chris Bradshaw (L) from Ridgeley, West Virginia signs an autograph on a cut log for Russ Zylstra (R) before the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. Over 100 competitors from around the world are competing in 21 events ranging from sawing and chopping to log rolling. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Stirling Hart from British Columbia competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Jason Wynyard of Auckland, New Zealand celebrates after winning the finals of the underhand chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

<p>Iron metalwork depicting a lumberjack stands over a cauldron that burns during the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

