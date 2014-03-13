Australia from above
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australimore
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fimore
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gramore
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Davimore
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilmore
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Damore
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/more
Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gramore
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. Rmore
A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Westermore
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 1more
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013more
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, Jumore
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhumore
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Graymore
A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 1more
Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne Mmore
A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern more
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, more
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July more
A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July more
Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northemore
The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of more
The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territomore
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territmore
Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territmore
A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 1more
A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known more
A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhumore
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTEmore
A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
下一个
The Buddha factory
Marble village in Myanmar is known as the second birthplace of Buddha because it is the world's largest producer of Buddha statues.
Stranded in Bangui
The U.N. estimates that some 650,000 people have been displaced by violence within Central African Republic, while nearly 300,000 have crossed into neighboring...
Unrest in Turkey
Protests reignited in Turkey after the death of a 15-year-old boy hit in the head by a tear-gas canister during demonstrations last summer.
Mali divided
Mali's north and south are still at odds after a French-led campaign against Islamist militants.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.