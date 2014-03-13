版本:
Australia from above

<p>A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Trees grow in a dried-up river bed in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of dried-up rivers and a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia December 2, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

A gorge can be seen along the Katherine River, in northern Australia, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Tracks can be seen leading to a well located in the Tanami Desert in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small dam containing water is seen in a paddock affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small lake is seen among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Ships wait to be loaded at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery in Gove, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

The sun is reflected in a pond located along a dirt road near the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

The East Alligator River flows through Arnhem Land, located east of Australia's Northern Territory city of Darwin, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Shadows of clouds can be seen along the coastline of the Gulf of Carpentaria in Australia's Northern Territory, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river can be seen flowing through Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A small river flows amid sand dunes in the Tanami Desert, located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A tailings dam can be seen at the Rio Tinto Alcan alumina and bauxite mining operation in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, located 650 kilometers (404 miles) east of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A river snakes through Arnhem Land, east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

