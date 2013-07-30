版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 30日 星期二 22:05 BJT

Poverty in Mexico

<p>Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percentmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Refugio, 82, is seen inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people, the government's social development agency Coneval said. Factoring in population growth, the ranks of the poor grew by half a million people in that time. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
1 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garridmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Refugio, 82, poses for a photograph inside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Refugio, 82, walks as she holds firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 25
<p>Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Refugio, 82, prepares firewood near her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 25
<p>A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A boy is seen from the inside of his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
5 / 25
<p>Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, Julymore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Rosa Zuniga, 38, breastfeeds her son while her daughter cleans a pot outside her house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Gamore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A woman walks next to a washing machine outside her home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 25
<p>A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A boy stands at a corner as his sister walks inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
8 / 25
<p>Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Children play inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
9 / 25
<p>A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. Rmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A barefoot boy sits next to another with broken shoes inside their house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 25
<p>A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garridomore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A family is seen inside the kitchen of their home in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 25
<p>Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Martin Mendez, 40, cooks inside his house in Zitlaltepec, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
12 / 25
<p>A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their homemore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A mother serves dinner consisting of Nopal cactus, baked beans and tortillas to her daughters at their home in a low income neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
13 / 25
<p>A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jomore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A woman sits with her grandchildren at their home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
14 / 25
<p>Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012more

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Ruth walks inside a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
15 / 25
<p>Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San more

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
16 / 25
<p>A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December more

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A woman stands in the doorway of her home in a low-income neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
17 / 25
<p>A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata</p>

A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A girl plays outside her home on the outskirts of Oaxaca December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Close
18 / 25
<p>A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, more

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A volunteer tends to Steven, a six-month-old baby, at a temporary shelter on the outskirts of Mexico City, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 25
<p>Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirtmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Ruth eats a fruit while sitting in a window of a train carriage she calls home in Cadereyta on the outskirts of Monterrey August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
20 / 25
<p>An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. more

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

An elderly woman begs for alms while a boy runs past at Basilica's square in Mexico City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
21 / 25
<p>Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Mexican Marsiano Salas Tolentino plays a violin along a street in downtown Mexico City May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
22 / 25
<p>Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flagsmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Manuel Salazar Chavarria, a 69-year-old homeless man, shows an electric guitar decorated with Mexican flags at Macro Square in Monterrey September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
23 / 25
<p>Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Squarmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

Homeless people sit on the pavement as they wait to receive handouts in Mexico City's historic Zocalo Square December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
24 / 25
<p>A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them with wool blankets and hot chocolate. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO)</p>

A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downmore

2013年 7月 30日 星期二

A homeless man warms himself with a cup of hot chocolate handed out by a Civil Protection volunteer in downtown Monterrey January 18, 2008. The government-run "Carrousel" program aims to help homeless people cope with cold weather by providing them with wool blankets and hot chocolate. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (MEXICO)

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

下一个

Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.

2013年 7月 30日
Industry's Victims in Bangladesh

Industry's Victims in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

2013年 7月 29日
Copacabana awaits Pope

Copacabana awaits Pope

Priests, nuns and sunbathers anticipate the Pope's Copacabana beach visit.

2013年 7月 27日
Smurf city

Smurf city

A whole town in Spain paints itself blue as a promotion for the upcoming Smurfs movie.

2013年 7月 25日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐