Melting guns
Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20tmore
Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. According to press releases from the sheriff's office, 5,495 weapons confiscated from criminals in Los Angeles County and collected through a gun buyback program are being melted and reformed as steel rebar at the mill. REUTERS/David McNew
Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at thmore
Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles Coumore
Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annumore
Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annumore
Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20tmore
A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt atmore
Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20thmore
A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angelmore
Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned more
Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned into rebar, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Demore
Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departmenmore
Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20tmore
Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annumore
A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew
