版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 31日 星期三 06:25 BJT

Melting guns

<p>Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. According to press releases from the sheriff's office, 5,495 weapons confiscated from criminals in Los Angeles County and collected through a gun buyback program are being melted and reformed as steel rebar at the mill. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20tmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. According to press releases from the sheriff's office, 5,495 weapons confiscated from criminals in Los Angeles County and collected through a gun buyback program are being melted and reformed as steel rebar at the mill. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 14
<p>Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at thmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
2 / 14
<p>Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles Coumore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 14
<p>Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annumore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 14
<p>Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annumore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 14
<p>A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20tmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
6 / 14
<p>Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt atmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
7 / 14
<p>A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20thmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 14
<p>Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angelmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 14
<p>Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned into rebar, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned more

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned into rebar, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
10 / 14
<p>Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Demore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
11 / 14
<p>Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departmenmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 14
<p>Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20tmore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
13 / 14
<p>A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annumore

2013年 7月 31日 星期三

A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Poverty in Mexico

Poverty in Mexico

下一个

Poverty in Mexico

Poverty in Mexico

Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people.

2013年 7月 30日
Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.

2013年 7月 30日
Industry's Victims in Bangladesh

Industry's Victims in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

2013年 7月 29日
Copacabana awaits Pope

Copacabana awaits Pope

Priests, nuns and sunbathers anticipate the Pope's Copacabana beach visit.

2013年 7月 27日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐