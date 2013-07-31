Space odysseys

This new Chandra image of M83, a spiral galaxy about 15 million light years from Earth, is one of the deepest X-ray observations ever made of a supernova from a spiral galaxy beyond our own as shown in this imaged released on July 29, 2013. This full-field view of the spiral galaxy shows the low, medium, and high-energy X-rays observed by Chandra in red, green, and blue respectively. The new X-ray data from the remnant of SN 1957D, because it was the fourth supernova to be discovered in the year 1957, provide important information about the nature of this explosion that astronomers think happened when a massive star ran out of fuel and collapsed. The distribution of X-rays with energy suggests that SN 1957D contains a neutron star, a rapidly spinning, dense star formed when the core of pre-supernova star collapsed. This neutron star, or pulsar, may be producing a cocoon of charged particles moving at close to the speed of light known as a pulsar wind nebula. If this interpretation is confirmed, the pulsar in SN 1957D is observed at an age of 55 years, one of the youngest pulsars ever seen. The remnant of SN 1979C in the galaxy M100 contains another candidate for the youngest pulsar, but astronomers are still unsure whether there is a black hole or a pulsar at the center of SN 1979C. REUTERS/X-ray: NASA/CXC/STScI/K.Long et al., Optical: NASA/STScI/Handout via Reuters