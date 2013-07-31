Harvesting tobacco
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, walks through a field of tobacco ready to be harvested in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. The traditional tobacco harvest requires many labor-intensive hours to bring the crop to market, especially with the flue-cured variety prominent in the southern United States. With the growing health concerns with smoking in the US, most farmers use market cooperatives to sell their crop to the growing markets in China. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, checks over a field of tobacco ready to be harvested in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, operates a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, operates a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, watches as harvested tobacco is loaded on a transporter in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. Picture taken on July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Fourth generation farmer Cam Shelly works to repair a tobacco harvester at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Manuel Lopes takes a smoke break at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. Picture taken on July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm workers place harvested tobacco on a conveyor at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Benigno Hernandez Sanchez watches as tobacco is transported to a tobacco box at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hands Steven Goodman (L), and Benigno Hernandez Sanchez take a break from their labors at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Third generation farmer Johnny Shelley watches over workers as they send harvested tobacco through a series of conveyor belts at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers store harvested tobacco in bulk barns that dry the crop before it is taken to market at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers bundle flue-cured tobacco at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hands Jim Stroud (L) and James Bessent work together to repair a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A day before the markets open, tobacco farmer Pressley Johnson (L) and warehouse manager Elton Johnson talk by a bundle of tobacco at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Harry Dingles, 66, bundles cured tobacco at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Fourth generation farmer Cam Shelly takes a break after repairing a tobacco harvester at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
US Tobacco grader Jimmy Allen checks tobacco bales as they pass through a weight scale at Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Third generation farmer Johnny Shelley inspects a bale of tobacco at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
US Tobacco graders Jimmy Allen (third R) and Scott Harrington, discuss a tobacco grade with warehouse manager Elton Johnson (R) at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
