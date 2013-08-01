Animal doctors
A Sumatran tiger cub snarls as it is lifted by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Cmore
A Sumatran tiger cub snarls as it is lifted by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in northern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A veterinarian prepares a hippopotamus, known as "Orion," for dental treatment at the Zoo Santa Fe in Medelmore
A veterinarian prepares a hippopotamus, known as "Orion," for dental treatment at the Zoo Santa Fe in Medellin January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World March 5, 2008. REUTEmore
Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia Augustmore
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August more
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens) eats fruits after a medical examination by veterinarian Hanna Vielgrader (L) more
A Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens) eats fruits after a medical examination by veterinarian Hanna Vielgrader (L) and animal keeper Nicole Samek at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A veterinarian carries a one-week old white lion cub after feeding it at Parque Loro Zoo in Puebla July 24,more
A veterinarian carries a one-week old white lion cub after feeding it at Parque Loro Zoo in Puebla July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger sufferingmore
Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger suffering from a chronic ear infection, with acupuncture at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A veterinarian of Kasetsart University helps an endangered black vulture exercise its wings in Bangkok Janumore
A veterinarian of Kasetsart University helps an endangered black vulture exercise its wings in Bangkok January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A dog undergoes acupuncture therapy for a facial spasm at a vet clinic in north China's Tianjin municipalitmore
A dog undergoes acupuncture therapy for a facial spasm at a vet clinic in north China's Tianjin municipality June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Vincent Du
An X-ray image of a penguin is seen at a veterinary clinic in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 11, 2010. Rmore
An X-ray image of a penguin is seen at a veterinary clinic in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amore
Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridacmore
Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of vmore
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A veterinarian attends to "Puntung", a newly captured female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis)more
A veterinarian attends to "Puntung", a newly captured female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in Lahad Datu, in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Angie Teo
The San Diego Zoo?s 15-week-old giant panda is photographed during his weekly veterinary exam in San Diego,more
The San Diego Zoo?s 15-week-old giant panda is photographed during his weekly veterinary exam in San Diego, California, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/Handout
Veterinary doctors take the blood of a tranquilized female Przewalski's horse for tests, at a farm at the vmore
Veterinary doctors take the blood of a tranquilized female Przewalski's horse for tests, at a farm at the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor June 14, 2011, before it is transported to the military airport in Prague for its eventual return to Mongolia. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Richie Moretti, (R) and other staff members at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, perform a final exmore
Richie Moretti, (R) and other staff members at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, perform a final examination of a federally protected loggerhead sea turtle before releasing it off the Florida Keys near Marathon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospimore
A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amelia William
People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's munmore
People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A veterinarian gives a dog a medical examination at the Ukrainian border guard dog training center near Velmore
A veterinarian gives a dog a medical examination at the Ukrainian border guard dog training center near Velyki Mosty village, about 50 km (30miles) northwest of Lviv June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in Belgrade zoo April 16, 2009. REUTmore
A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in Belgrade zoo April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Dr. Sharon K. Taylor (L), a veterinarian with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Alonso (R), the Aransmore
Dr. Sharon K. Taylor (L), a veterinarian with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Alonso (R), the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge manager, and others release a crate of Brown Pelicans into the wild in Houma, Louisiana, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Brazzell/U.S. Coast Guard photo/Handout
A veterinarian holds a 16-day-old lion cub at the National Zoo in Havana August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Dmore
A veterinarian holds a 16-day-old lion cub at the National Zoo in Havana August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
North, a Little Penguin, is pushed into the sea by veterinarian Amy Twentyman of the Taronga Zoo at North Cmore
North, a Little Penguin, is pushed into the sea by veterinarian Amy Twentyman of the Taronga Zoo at North Curl Curl beach in Sydney March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
下一个
Anti-fracking protests
Demonstrators oppose the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, as Cuadrilla Resources readies a site to drill a well in West Sussex,...
Berlusconi's women
A look at the women linked to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Harvesting tobacco
With the increasing health concerns with smoking in the U.S., traditional tobacco farmers sell their crop to growing markets outside the country.
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
精选图集
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass �Iceberg Alley� on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.