版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 22:05 BJT

Animal doctors

<p>A Sumatran tiger cub snarls as it is lifted by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in northern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A Sumatran tiger cub snarls as it is lifted by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Cmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A Sumatran tiger cub snarls as it is lifted by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in northern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
1 / 25
<p>A veterinarian prepares a hippopotamus, known as "Orion," for dental treatment at the Zoo Santa Fe in Medellin January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

A veterinarian prepares a hippopotamus, known as "Orion," for dental treatment at the Zoo Santa Fe in Medelmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A veterinarian prepares a hippopotamus, known as "Orion," for dental treatment at the Zoo Santa Fe in Medellin January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
2 / 25
<p>Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas</p>

Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World March 5, 2008. REUTEmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Close
3 / 25
<p>Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia Augustmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 25
<p>Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 25
<p>A Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens) eats fruits after a medical examination by veterinarian Hanna Vielgrader (L) and animal keeper Nicole Samek at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

A Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens) eats fruits after a medical examination by veterinarian Hanna Vielgrader (L) more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens) eats fruits after a medical examination by veterinarian Hanna Vielgrader (L) and animal keeper Nicole Samek at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
6 / 25
<p>A veterinarian carries a one-week old white lion cub after feeding it at Parque Loro Zoo in Puebla July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina</p>

A veterinarian carries a one-week old white lion cub after feeding it at Parque Loro Zoo in Puebla July 24,more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A veterinarian carries a one-week old white lion cub after feeding it at Parque Loro Zoo in Puebla July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
7 / 25
<p>Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger suffering from a chronic ear infection, with acupuncture at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger sufferingmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger suffering from a chronic ear infection, with acupuncture at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 25
<p>A veterinarian of Kasetsart University helps an endangered black vulture exercise its wings in Bangkok January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A veterinarian of Kasetsart University helps an endangered black vulture exercise its wings in Bangkok Janumore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A veterinarian of Kasetsart University helps an endangered black vulture exercise its wings in Bangkok January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
9 / 25
<p>A dog undergoes acupuncture therapy for a facial spasm at a vet clinic in north China's Tianjin municipality June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Vincent Du</p>

A dog undergoes acupuncture therapy for a facial spasm at a vet clinic in north China's Tianjin municipalitmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A dog undergoes acupuncture therapy for a facial spasm at a vet clinic in north China's Tianjin municipality June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Vincent Du

Close
10 / 25
<p>An X-ray image of a penguin is seen at a veterinary clinic in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

An X-ray image of a penguin is seen at a veterinary clinic in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 11, 2010. Rmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An X-ray image of a penguin is seen at a veterinary clinic in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
11 / 25
<p>Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
12 / 25
<p>Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridacmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
13 / 25
<p>The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of vmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
14 / 25
<p>A veterinarian attends to "Puntung", a newly captured female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in Lahad Datu, in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Angie Teo</p>

A veterinarian attends to "Puntung", a newly captured female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis)more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A veterinarian attends to "Puntung", a newly captured female Sumatran Rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in Lahad Datu, in Malaysia's state of Sabah on Borneo island January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Angie Teo

Close
15 / 25
<p>The San Diego Zoo?s 15-week-old giant panda is photographed during his weekly veterinary exam in San Diego, California, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/Handout</p>

The San Diego Zoo?s 15-week-old giant panda is photographed during his weekly veterinary exam in San Diego,more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

The San Diego Zoo?s 15-week-old giant panda is photographed during his weekly veterinary exam in San Diego, California, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo/Handout

Close
16 / 25
<p>Veterinary doctors take the blood of a tranquilized female Przewalski's horse for tests, at a farm at the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor June 14, 2011, before it is transported to the military airport in Prague for its eventual return to Mongolia. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Veterinary doctors take the blood of a tranquilized female Przewalski's horse for tests, at a farm at the vmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Veterinary doctors take the blood of a tranquilized female Przewalski's horse for tests, at a farm at the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor June 14, 2011, before it is transported to the military airport in Prague for its eventual return to Mongolia. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
17 / 25
<p>Richie Moretti, (R) and other staff members at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, perform a final examination of a federally protected loggerhead sea turtle before releasing it off the Florida Keys near Marathon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout</p>

Richie Moretti, (R) and other staff members at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, perform a final exmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Richie Moretti, (R) and other staff members at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, perform a final examination of a federally protected loggerhead sea turtle before releasing it off the Florida Keys near Marathon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

Close
18 / 25
<p>A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amelia William</p>

A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospimore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amelia William

Close
19 / 25
<p>People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's munmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 25
<p>A veterinarian gives a dog a medical examination at the Ukrainian border guard dog training center near Velyki Mosty village, about 50 km (30miles) northwest of Lviv June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A veterinarian gives a dog a medical examination at the Ukrainian border guard dog training center near Velmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A veterinarian gives a dog a medical examination at the Ukrainian border guard dog training center near Velyki Mosty village, about 50 km (30miles) northwest of Lviv June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
21 / 25
<p>A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in Belgrade zoo April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic</p>

A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in Belgrade zoo April 16, 2009. REUTmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in Belgrade zoo April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Close
22 / 25
<p>Dr. Sharon K. Taylor (L), a veterinarian with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Alonso (R), the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge manager, and others release a crate of Brown Pelicans into the wild in Houma, Louisiana, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Brazzell/U.S. Coast Guard photo/Handout</p>

Dr. Sharon K. Taylor (L), a veterinarian with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Alonso (R), the Aransmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Dr. Sharon K. Taylor (L), a veterinarian with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Alonso (R), the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge manager, and others release a crate of Brown Pelicans into the wild in Houma, Louisiana, June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Brazzell/U.S. Coast Guard photo/Handout

Close
23 / 25
<p>A veterinarian holds a 16-day-old lion cub at the National Zoo in Havana August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A veterinarian holds a 16-day-old lion cub at the National Zoo in Havana August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Dmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A veterinarian holds a 16-day-old lion cub at the National Zoo in Havana August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
24 / 25
<p>North, a Little Penguin, is pushed into the sea by veterinarian Amy Twentyman of the Taronga Zoo at North Curl Curl beach in Sydney March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

North, a Little Penguin, is pushed into the sea by veterinarian Amy Twentyman of the Taronga Zoo at North Cmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

North, a Little Penguin, is pushed into the sea by veterinarian Amy Twentyman of the Taronga Zoo at North Curl Curl beach in Sydney March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Anti-fracking protests

Anti-fracking protests

下一个

Anti-fracking protests

Anti-fracking protests

Demonstrators oppose the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, as Cuadrilla Resources readies a site to drill a well in West Sussex,...

2013年 8月 1日
Berlusconi's women

Berlusconi's women

A look at the women linked to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

2013年 8月 1日
Harvesting tobacco

Harvesting tobacco

With the increasing health concerns with smoking in the U.S., traditional tobacco farmers sell their crop to growing markets outside the country.

2013年 8月 1日
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

2013年 7月 31日

精选图集

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass �Iceberg Alley� on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐