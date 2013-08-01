Baby giveaway TV show
A childless couple kisses their newly adopted daughter, Fatima, whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamore
A childless couple kisses their newly adopted daughter, Fatima, whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave them on his show, as they sit at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. In a ruthless quest for ratings, Pakistani television is screening what many describe as its most controversial content yet: a talk-show host who gives away babies as prizes. Hussain gave away two abandoned infant girls to childless families last month and plans to give away a baby boy this week. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", recites religious rhyme during amore
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", recites religious rhyme during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", gestures during a live show in Kmore
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", gestures during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", hosts a live show in Karachi Julmore
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", hosts a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", talks to children who are fastinmore
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", talks to children who are fasting for Ramadan for the first time, during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", gestures while asking participanmore
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", gestures while asking participants questions during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", puts a snake around a child's shmore
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", puts a snake around a child's shoulders during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", puts a snake around a child's shmore
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", puts a snake around a child's shoulders during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", waves a microphone while asking more
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel program "Amaan Ramazan", waves a microphone while asking participants questions during a live show in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A childless couple holds their newly adopted daughter, Zainab, whom Pakistani television talk show host Aammore
A childless couple holds their newly adopted daughter, Zainab, whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave them on his show, as they pose for photographs at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Zainab, a baby whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave to a childless couple onmore
Zainab, a baby whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave to a childless couple on his show, is seen at Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Childless couples sit with newly adopted babies, Fatima (L) and Zainab (R), whom Pakistani television talk more
Childless couples sit with newly adopted babies, Fatima (L) and Zainab (R), whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave away on his show, as they pose for photographs at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Fatima, a baby whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave to a childless couple onmore
Fatima, a baby whom Pakistani television talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave to a childless couple on his show, is held by her adoptive parents at the Chhipa Welfare Association office in Karachi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
下一个
Animal doctors
From turtles to tigers, veterinarians treat a wide assortment of patients from the animal kingdom.
Anti-fracking protests
Demonstrators oppose the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, as Cuadrilla Resources readies a site to drill a well in West Sussex,...
Berlusconi's women
A look at the women linked to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Harvesting tobacco
With the increasing health concerns with smoking in the U.S., traditional tobacco farmers sell their crop to growing markets outside the country.
精选图集
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.