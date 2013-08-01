Down in the mines
Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine cmore
Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coamore
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside more
Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside of the main entrance to Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowmore
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathingmore
Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathing apparatus prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal minmore
Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal more
A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the Jmore
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine cmore
A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal minmore
A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSmore
A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW cmore
A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofimore
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine ofmore
Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes followimore
Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland Sepmore
A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
下一个
Baby giveaway TV show
Pakistani television is screening a talk-show which gives away abandoned babies as prizes to childless families.
Animal doctors
From turtles to tigers, veterinarians treat a wide assortment of patients from the animal kingdom.
Anti-fracking protests
Demonstrators oppose the controversial "fracking" process used in shale gas exploration, as Cuadrilla Resources readies a site to drill a well in West Sussex,...
Berlusconi's women
A look at the women linked to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
精选图集
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.