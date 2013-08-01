版本:
中国
Down in the mines

<p>Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine cmore

2013年 8月 2日

Miners with head lights stand inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012.

<p>Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coamore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, poses for a photograph following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 27, 2012.

<p>Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside of the main entrance to Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside more

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (L) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk talk as they stand outside of the main entrance to Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowmore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, puts on his working clothes in the changing room at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathing apparatus prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathingmore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miners Miroslaw Blasiak (R) combine operator and his foreman Adam Korneluk collect emergency breathing apparatus prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal minmore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miner Adam Korneluk (C) and his colleagues attend a briefing prior to their shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal more

2013年 8月 2日

A group of miners use electric torches as they walk along a corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 25, 2012.

<p>Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the Jmore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak (R) a combine operator checks an excavation wall at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

2013年 8月 2日

A miner with a head light stands inside an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal minmore

2013年 8月 2日

A group of miners secure a wall inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012.

<p>A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSmore

2013年 8月 2日

A miner wearing a protective breathing mask observes an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012.

<p>A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW cmore

2013年 8月 2日

A group of miners pose for a photograph inside of an excavation corridor at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofimore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator, undresses in the changing room following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine ofmore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miner Adam Korneluk washes off coal dust in a shower area following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes followimore

2013年 8月 2日

Coal miner Miroslaw Blasiak, a combine operator uses baby oil as he removes coal dust from his eyes following his shift at Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland April 3, 2013.

<p>A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012.

2013年 8月 2日

A general view of Zofiowka coal mine of the JSW coal mine company, in Jastrzebie Zdroj, southern Poland September 28, 2012.

