Sands of Sudan

<p>A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A worker rests on the roof of a building surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A worker rests on the roof of a building surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks across railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks across railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A family from the Hadandawa tribe rests inside their tent near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A family from the Hadandawa tribe rests inside their tent near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>The main tower of the Ogrein Railway Station is seen near railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment in Ogrein, Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

The main tower of the Ogrein Railway Station is seen near railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment in Ogrein, Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A girl from the Hadandawa tribe runs near her tent in the desert near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A girl from the Hadandawa tribe runs near her tent in the desert near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>The remains of a camel is covered by sand at the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

The remains of a camel is covered by sand at the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks on desert sand near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State . August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks on desert sand near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State . August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Railway tracks are covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

Railway tracks are covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A worker stands near buildings surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A worker stands near buildings surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

2013年 8月 2日 星期五

Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

