Hunt for buried gold

<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion, Paraguay August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Policemen stand guard at an excavation site as workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>A family rides on a motorcycle past an excavation site where workers are searching for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Workers carry a pump to draw water from an excavation site as they search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Excavation expert Juan Diaz works during a search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>A worker with a metal detector walks at an excavation site in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

<p>A policeman watches an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

