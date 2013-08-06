Hunt for buried gold
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliancmore
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion, Paraguay August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliancmore
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Policemen stand guard at an excavation site as workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buriedmore
Policemen stand guard at an excavation site as workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliancmore
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliancmore
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliancmore
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A family rides on a motorcycle past an excavation site where workers are searching for gold bullion believemore
A family rides on a motorcycle past an excavation site where workers are searching for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Workers carry a pump to draw water from an excavation site as they search for gold bullion believed to havemore
Workers carry a pump to draw water from an excavation site as they search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliancmore
Workers search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at an excavation site in Aldana Canada city, 29 km (18 miles) from Asuncion August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Excavation expert Juan Diaz works during a search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the more
Excavation expert Juan Diaz works during a search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War more
People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried more
Excavation expert Juan Diaz works with an excavator in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War more
People watch an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A worker with a metal detector walks at an excavation site in search of gold bullion believed to have been more
A worker with a metal detector walks at an excavation site in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A policeman watches an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-18more
A policeman watches an excavation in search of gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, in Aldana Canada city, 29 kilometers from Asuncion August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
下一个
Adventures of Jet Man
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.
Gay in Russia
Gays in Russia protest harsh new laws being passed that target homosexuals.
Sands of Sudan
Sands engulf and bury structures in the deserts of Sudan.
Down in the mines
A look inside the mines of Poland's state-controlled JSW company, the biggest coking coal producer in the European Union.
精选图集
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.