版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 13日 星期五 03:35 BJT

Dancing with horses

<p>Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its Boston-area performances August 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its Boston-area performances August 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 15
<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 15
<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 15
<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 15
<p>The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachumore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 15
<p>Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 15
<p>A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 15
<p>Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Sommore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 15
<p>Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts Amore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 15
<p>A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Mamore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 15
<p>Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of more

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 15
<p>Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of more

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 15
<p>Joicee Gordillo, 11, visually impaired, touches one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo show in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Joicee Gordillo, 11, visually impaired, touches one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo show in Somervillemore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Joicee Gordillo, 11, visually impaired, touches one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo show in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 15
<p>Jonah Backstrom, 8, visually impaired, brushes one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Jonah Backstrom, 8, visually impaired, brushes one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Jonah Backstrom, 8, visually impaired, brushes one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 15
<p>Prezious Perez, 15, visually impaired, hugs one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Prezious Perez, 15, visually impaired, hugs one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachmore

2013年 9月 13日 星期五

Prezious Perez, 15, visually impaired, hugs one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Prince William leaves military

Prince William leaves military

下一个

Prince William leaves military

Prince William leaves military

The Prince is to step down from the military and will focus on his charity and royal duties for the immediate future.

2013年 9月 13日
The Scotland-England border

The Scotland-England border

Next year, a referendum will take place on Scottish independence. A look at life and landscapes around the English-Scottish border.

2013年 9月 12日
Facing eviction

Facing eviction

Families in Spain face the threat of eviction after failing to pay their mortgages.

2013年 9月 12日
Warhol's art

Warhol's art

Some of the infamous creations by pop artist Andy Warhol.

2013年 9月 12日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐