Heat wave in China
A giant panda lies on blocks of ice to cool off from the summer heat at its zoo enclosure in Wuhan, Hubei pmore
A giant panda lies on blocks of ice to cool off from the summer heat at its zoo enclosure in Wuhan, Hubei province August 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERSmore
A woman cools off from the hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man splashes water on a pig next to a van which overturned while carrying 12 pigs on a highway in Fuzhou,more
A man splashes water on a pig next to a van which overturned while carrying 12 pigs on a highway in Fuzhou, Fujian province August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People take a nap on a couch at an IKEA store to escape the summer heat in Beijing, August 5, 2013. REUTERmore
People take a nap on a couch at an IKEA store to escape the summer heat in Beijing, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Almore
A child cools off from hot weather in a fountain at People's Square in Shanghai August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Children, herding cattle, walk through a dried pond in the summer heat as they search for drinking water, imore
Children, herding cattle, walk through a dried pond in the summer heat as they search for drinking water, in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Chinese tourists walk past a huge thermometer near the Flaming Mountain (back) in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Amore
Chinese tourists walk past a huge thermometer near the Flaming Mountain (back) in Turpan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped intomore
A man sitting on a beach chair in his swimming trunks takes his meal at a small table partially dipped into the Hanjiang river to escape the summer heat, as other swimmers look on under a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province July 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Sumore
Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 25, 2013. REUmore
Children sleep on the floor of the Qiaosi subway station in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A 19-year-old man with cerebral palsy lies on his bed in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 23, 2013. REUTEmore
A 19-year-old man with cerebral palsy lies on his bed in Shenyang, Liaoning province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barriamore
A woman participates in a water fight at People Square in Shanghai July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students take pictures of themselves as they sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazmore
Students take pictures of themselves as they sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
A year of Curiosity
One year ago, the Mars Curiosity rover landed on the red planet, and has been capturing images ever since.
Month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Hunt for buried gold
Excavation experts search for gold bullion believed to have been buried during the 1864-1870 War of the Triple Alliance, at a site in Paraguay.
Adventures of Jet Man
Former professional Swiss military pilot Yves Rossy flies through the skies on wings powered by four engines strapped to his back.
精选图集
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.