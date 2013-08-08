版本:
Jersey's demolition derby

<p>Frank Hammerling of Hanover, New Jersey works on his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to western Europe and Asia. With the dwindling availability of older large American-made vehicles, smaller full-sized vehicles of the 1980's and 1990's are more frequently used today. The two-day event at the New Jersey State Fair featured more than 100 cars and drivers from New Jersey and surrounding Northeastern states competing in cars dating from the 1960's to the 2000's. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Spectators wait for a heat to begin at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A team makes repairs to their car in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Girls stand next to demolition cars in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A competitor uses a sledge hammer to shape metal on his car, a 1968 Cadillac before day two of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Spectators cheer as they watch a heat of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A message is seen on the rusted interior of a car competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Spectators watch as drivers head to the track for a heat in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Wilbur Babcock from Vernon, New Jersey, has a beer and a smoke in the pit area after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Cody Tosco and Katlyn Chadwick from Washington, New Jersey, kiss as they stand by Tosco's car before he competed in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Competitors line up for their heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Spectators cheer as they look on during a heat Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Jessica Riddle from Vernon, New Jersey, poses for a portrait as her car "Irma" is inspected prior to competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A decoration hangs on a car taking part in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A driver is seen through holes in the hood of his car as he makes repairs of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>The dented rear end of a battered car is seen in the pit area of the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Sam Pratt of Burlington New Jersey climbs out of his car at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A man carries a tire from the track during the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Wilbur Babcock of Vernon, New Jersey, drives his car off the track after competing in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Spectators sit on tractors as they watch a heat on the track at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Cars stand disabled and smoking during a competition heat at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Cars collide during competition in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby taking place at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Drivers compete in the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Trophies are lined up at the Nation-Wide Demolition Derby at the New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm and Horse Show in Augusta, New Jersey, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

