Reborn baby dolls
A "Reborn Baby" kit is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Timore
A "Reborn Baby" kit is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. "Reborn Babies" are disturbingly life-like baby dolls carefully crafted in vinyl, which have become swiftly popular mainly with collectors, but also with grieving parents and nostalgic grandparents. The dolls are created from a kit composed with the limbs and head made from vinyl and a trunk made from fabric which are painted several times to create the skin tone of newborn babies, their natural-looking hair and eyelashes, and are weighed to make them feel as heavy as human babies when carried. The cost of a "Reborn Baby" varies between hundreds to thousands of euros and takes around 25 hours to be assembled together depending on the level of precision requested by people who "adopt" the dolls. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the hand of one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babiemore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the hand of one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babies", at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints an arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workmore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints an arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her wormore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem prepares to insert eyes onto one of her life-like dolls, known as "Remore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem prepares to insert eyes onto one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babies", at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem dresses up Nathan, one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, at her wmore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem dresses up Nathan, one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the head of one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babiemore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the head of one of her life-like dolls, known as "Reborn Babies", at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem adjusts the hair of Sofia, one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, more
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem adjusts the hair of Sofia, one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem poses with two of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, named Sofia and more
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem poses with two of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls, named Sofia and Loan (R), at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem brushes the hair of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her wmore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem brushes the hair of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her wormore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her wormore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem paints the arm of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem looks at the back of the head of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dmore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem looks at the back of the head of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem uses a needle to attach hair to the head of one of her life-like "Rebmore
Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem uses a needle to attach hair to the head of one of her life-like "Reborn Baby" dolls at her workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A "Reborn Baby" doll named Mathilda, is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "Lmore
A "Reborn Baby" doll named Mathilda, is seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Clothes made for life-like dolls known as "Reborn Babies" are seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghemmore
Clothes made for life-like dolls known as "Reborn Babies" are seen at Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tyssia, 6, daughter of Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem, poses with her "Reborn Baby" doll named Bettymore
Tyssia, 6, daughter of Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem, poses with her "Reborn Baby" doll named Betty Lou at her mother's workshop called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea" in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Stacy, 19, from Belgium, poses with Stefy, her life-like "Reborn Baby" doll, outside Belgian artist Beatricmore
Stacy, 19, from Belgium, poses with Stefy, her life-like "Reborn Baby" doll, outside Belgian artist Beatrice Van Landeghem's workshop, called "La nurserie des Tis Lous De Bea", in La Louviere, southern Belgium August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
下一个
Celebrating Eid
The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Fukushima's continuing danger
Highly radioactive water leaks from Fukushima, the latest in a series of mishaps at the nuclear plant.
Jersey's demolition derby
Originally begun in the 1950's in the United States, Demolition Derbies have been popular at state and county fairs throughout the U.S. and have spread to...
Fighting Al-Qaeda in Yemen
A look at the conflict against suspected Al Qaeda forces in Yemen.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.