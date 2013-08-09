版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 10日 星期六 04:30 BJT

Wheelchairs in the waves

<p>Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows up to 30 wheelchairs to be moved in and out of the water a day - all powered by solar energy. In a country with one of the world's longest coastlines and thousands of islands, it has come as a welcome relief for many Greeks, boosting demand each year. Currently, 11 devices operate in Greece and there are plans to expand the network. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device thamore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows up to 30 wheelchairs to be moved in and out of the water a day - all powered by solar energy. In a country with one of the world's longest coastlines and thousands of islands, it has come as a welcome relief for many Greeks, boosting demand each year. Currently, 11 devices operate in Greece and there are plans to expand the network. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 15
<p>Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Semore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
2 / 15
<p>Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device wmore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
3 / 15
<p>The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, are seen in the sea at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter amore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, are seen in the sea at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 15
<p>Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-poweremore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 15
<p>Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered devicmore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
6 / 15
<p>Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-poweremore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
7 / 15
<p>Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered devicmore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 15
<p>Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to entermore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 15
<p>People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, lying on a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows peoplemore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, lying on a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 15
<p>Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, as his wife Eleni, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, holds onto it to move out of the water, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which almore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, as his wife Eleni, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, holds onto it to move out of the water, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 15
<p>Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-more

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 15
<p>Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, to move his wheelchair as they leave a beach where the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, was placed at in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffersmore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, to move his wheelchair as they leave a beach where the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, was placed at in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 15
<p>A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic dmore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
14 / 15
<p>A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of thmore

2013年 8月 10日 星期六

A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower

下一个

The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is a famed place for gatherings in Paris, whether it be for tourists, locals, movie openings, sports victories, or protests.

2013年 8月 10日
Patron saint of the unemployed

Patron saint of the unemployed

Spanish Catholics pray to Saint Cajetan, and by doing so, believe they will have bread and work for the following year.

2013年 8月 8日
Dancing with horses

Dancing with horses

Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.

2013年 8月 7日
Heat wave in China

Heat wave in China

A high temperature alerts were issued as a record-setting summer heat wave continued to bake most parts of south China.

2013年 8月 7日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐