The Eiffel Tower
Tourists take photographs at the Trocadero square, in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rainy summer day imore
Tourists take photographs at the Trocadero square, in front of the Eiffel Tower during a rainy summer day in Paris, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Tourists wait on line at the bottom of the Eiffel tower in Paris June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentesmore
Tourists wait on line at the bottom of the Eiffel tower in Paris June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) flies in front of the Eiffel more
The French aerial display team Patrouille de France (French Aerobatic Patrol) flies in front of the Eiffel tower as part of the traditional Bastille day military parade, in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fans celebrate as they gather for Paris Saint-Germain players before they received the French Championship more
Fans celebrate as they gather for Paris Saint-Germain players before they received the French Championship trophy at Trocadero square in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 13, 2013. Fans later broke security barriers and clashed with police. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nmore
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy waves to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The pack of riders cycles on the banks of the Seine river past the Eiffel Tower during the 133.5km final stmore
The pack of riders cycles on the banks of the Seine river past the Eiffel Tower during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures cmore
A man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower as hot summer temperatures continue in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy near the Eiffel Tower in Paris after winning against Marimore
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy near the Eiffel Tower in Paris after winning against Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Revellers celebrate the New Year by watching the Eiffel tower in Paris January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Plamore
Revellers celebrate the New Year by watching the Eiffel tower in Paris January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Participants dance as they attend a flash mob near the Eiffel Tower during a celebration for the 85th birthmore
Participants dance as they attend a flash mob near the Eiffel Tower during a celebration for the 85th birthday of Peyo, the creator of the Smurfs, on "Global Smurfs Day" in Paris, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Eiffel Tower casts its shadow on the Seine River next to the Iena bridge and the Trocadero square in Pamore
The Eiffel Tower casts its shadow on the Seine River next to the Iena bridge and the Trocadero square in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Children enjoy the snow in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 8, 2010 as winter weather and sub-freezmore
Children enjoy the snow in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 8, 2010 as winter weather and sub-freezing temperatures continue in northern France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People attend a concert held at the Champ de Mars, as part of celebrations for the annual Bastille Day, in more
People attend a concert held at the Champ de Mars, as part of celebrations for the annual Bastille Day, in Paris July 14, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soldiers stand by tourists as they patrol near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuemore
Soldiers stand by tourists as they patrol near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France soccer team supporters carry French flags in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris July 5, 2006, after more
France soccer team supporters carry French flags in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris July 5, 2006, after the team defeated Portugal in their World Cup 2006 semi-final. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Pro-Tibet activists hold placards and Tibetan flags as they attend a demonstration in front the Eiffel Towemore
Pro-Tibet activists hold placards and Tibetan flags as they attend a demonstration in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris November 4, 2010 to protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao in France. Chinese President Hu Jintao starts a three-day visit in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A tourist takes a picture of the Eiffel tower as he visits the Trocadero square in Paris November 9, 2012. more
A tourist takes a picture of the Eiffel tower as he visits the Trocadero square in Paris November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 201more
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
