Madagascar geckos
A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and pmore
A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. The geckos are among some of the species studied by Daniel Scantlebury, a Ph.D. student in biology at University of Rochester, for a recent paper describing slowdown in the rate at which species form on Madagascar. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Henkel's Leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos, native to Madagascar andmore
A male Henkel's Leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos, native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascamore
A female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and more
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male and female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) (male has notched tail) -- one of a grmore
A male and female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) (male has notched tail) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- are pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and more
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and more
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A Cork-bark leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus pietschmanni) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar andmore
A Cork-bark leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus pietschmanni) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and pmore
A female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
(Top row L-R): A male Spearpoint leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui), female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uromore
(Top row L-R): A male Spearpoint leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui), female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). (Middle row L-R): A male and female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus) (male has notched tail), female Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). (Bottom row L-R): Cork-bark leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus pietschmanni), female Satanic leaf-tailed gecko (uroplatus phantasticus), male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli). The lizards -- part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- are pictured in this combination photograph at the University of Rochester, in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and more
A male Henkel's leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus henkeli) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group geckos native to Madagascar and part omore
A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Spearpoint leaf-tail gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and more
A male Spearpoint leaf-tail gecko (Uroplatus ebenaui) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and parmore
A male Mossy leaf-tailed gecko (Uroplatus sikorae) -- one of a group of geckos native to Madagascar and part of the private collection of Irondequoit, NY resident and Reef Shoppe owner Thomas Wood -- is pictured in Rochester, NY August 1, 2013. REUTERS/J. Adam Fenster/University of Rochester
下一个
Weird homes
Home is where the heart is, no matter what unusual form that home may take.
Wheelchairs in the waves
Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S. patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows...
The Eiffel Tower
The Eiffel Tower is a famed place for gatherings in Paris, whether it be for tourists, locals, movie openings, sports victories, or protests.
Patron saint of the unemployed
Spanish Catholics pray to Saint Cajetan, and by doing so, believe they will have bread and work for the following year.
精选图集
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".