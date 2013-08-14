Creative coffins
A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area more
A street vendor passes a coffin made in the shape of a fish at the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa are lavish affairs, providing a lucrative opportunity for insurance companies looking for business in some of the world's fastest growing economies. Many of the insurance industry's big money-spinners in developed markets, like motor insurance and cover for household goods, are irrelevant to the majority of Africans who cannot afford a range of expensive personal possessions. But high death rates and low savings levels mean funeral insurance is proving an easier sell among people daunted by the cost of ceremonies that can stretch to several months of income. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Coffins in the shape of a hand plane and a fish are seen in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of more
Coffins in the shape of a hand plane and a fish are seen in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An employee works on a coffin in the shape of a fish in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accrmore
An employee works on a coffin in the shape of a fish in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An employee handles a part of a coffin in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 201more
An employee handles a part of a coffin in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A coffin in the shape of a film projector is seen in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, more
A coffin in the shape of a film projector is seen in the workshop of Kane Kwei in the Teshi area of Accra, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Stanislas sits at his desk inside a shop that sells coffins and flowers, near the mortuary of Yopougon in Amore
Stanislas sits at his desk inside a shop that sells coffins and flowers, near the mortuary of Yopougon in Abidjan, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A woman looks at a photo album displaying burial services provided at a coffin showroom in Nairobi May 23, more
A woman looks at a photo album displaying burial services provided at a coffin showroom in Nairobi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A carpenter prepares to align a flower wreath on a newly built wooden coffin at a workshop in Nairobi May 2more
A carpenter prepares to align a flower wreath on a newly built wooden coffin at a workshop in Nairobi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Bereaved relatives wait to pick newly built coffins from a roadside showroom in Nairobi May 20, 2013. REUmore
Bereaved relatives wait to pick newly built coffins from a roadside showroom in Nairobi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Tailors handle funeral clothes at a workshop near the mortuary of Yopougon in Abidjan, May 23, 2013. REUTEmore
Tailors handle funeral clothes at a workshop near the mortuary of Yopougon in Abidjan, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A carpenter dusts the silk lining inside a newly built wooden coffin in a roadside workshop in Nairobi May more
A carpenter dusts the silk lining inside a newly built wooden coffin in a roadside workshop in Nairobi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A carpenter puts the finishing touches to a wooden coffin at a roadside workshop in Nairobi May 20, 2013. more
A carpenter puts the finishing touches to a wooden coffin at a roadside workshop in Nairobi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A sign is displayed outside a funeral services showroom in Nairobi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamismore
A sign is displayed outside a funeral services showroom in Nairobi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Coffin maker Israel Udoh Ibokwork is seen at his workshop in the Odunlami district of Lagos May 31, 2013. more
Coffin maker Israel Udoh Ibokwork is seen at his workshop in the Odunlami district of Lagos May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A coffin maker places his hand on sandpaper as he prepares a coffin for spraying at a coffin workshop in thmore
A coffin maker places his hand on sandpaper as he prepares a coffin for spraying at a coffin workshop in the Odunlami district of Lagos May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A woman stitches material to be used as the inner lining in coffins at a roadside workshop in Nairobi May 2more
A woman stitches material to be used as the inner lining in coffins at a roadside workshop in Nairobi May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A woman sits next to newly built wooden coffin at her shop in Nairobi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamismore
A woman sits next to newly built wooden coffin at her shop in Nairobi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
The owner of a funeral services shop stands in front of his shop near the mortuary of Yopougon in Abidjan, more
The owner of a funeral services shop stands in front of his shop near the mortuary of Yopougon in Abidjan, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Pallbearers carry a coffin as a musical band plays on a road near a cemetery during a funeral ceremony in Lmore
Pallbearers carry a coffin as a musical band plays on a road near a cemetery during a funeral ceremony in Lagos May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Family members gather near a tomb as a man shovels sand onto a coffin during a funeral ceremony at a cemetemore
Family members gather near a tomb as a man shovels sand onto a coffin during a funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Lagos May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Sculptures mounted on tombstones are seen at a cemetery in Lagos May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleyemore
Sculptures mounted on tombstones are seen at a cemetery in Lagos May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
