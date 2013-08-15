版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 22:05 BJT

Living as a Muslim in Paris

<p>Lahcen, 41, takes a photograph of himself in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 9, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. The previous conservative government banned full-face veils in public and far-right politicians have complained about Muslim prayers spilling out onto streets from overcrowded mosques. Anti-Muslim incidents have risen steadily in recent years in France, home to Europe's largest Islamic minority, according to the Committee against Islamophobia in France (CCIF). REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, takes a photograph of himself in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 9, 2013. Lahcen is a Mmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Lahcen, 41, takes a photograph of himself in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 9, 2013. Lahcen is a Moroccan Muslim who immigrated to France and has been living in Paris for the last 10 years. Staunchly secular France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population made up largely of descendants of immigrants from ex-colonies, that has grown to around 5 million people and itself feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market. The previous conservative government banned full-face veils in public and far-right politicians have complained about Muslim prayers spilling out onto streets from overcrowded mosques. Anti-Muslim incidents have risen steadily in recent years in France, home to Europe's largest Islamic minority, according to the Committee against Islamophobia in France (CCIF). REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
1 / 20
<p>High-rise apartment blocks are seen in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb of Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

High-rise apartment blocks are seen in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb of Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Bomore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

High-rise apartment blocks are seen in Choisy-le-Roi, a suburb of Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
2 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, leaves work at a notary's office in Paris July 16, 2013. Chehrazad, a Muslim woman of Moroccan origin who is married to a French national, lives and works in the Parisian suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie. She works as a secretary in a notary's office, where she has to remove her headscarf due to a law banning their use in the civil service. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, leaves work at a notary's office in Paris July 16, 2013. Chehrazad, a Muslim woman of Moroccmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad, 36, leaves work at a notary's office in Paris July 16, 2013. Chehrazad, a Muslim woman of Moroccan origin who is married to a French national, lives and works in the Parisian suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie. She works as a secretary in a notary's office, where she has to remove her headscarf due to a law banning their use in the civil service. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
3 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, holds a bag as she arrives at Mantes-la-Jolie market in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, holds a bag as she arrives at Mantes-la-Jolie market in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad, 36, holds a bag as she arrives at Mantes-la-Jolie market in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
4 / 20
<p>Muslims queue to buy traditional sweets for their first Iftar meal, or breaking fast, during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Paris July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Muslims queue to buy traditional sweets for their first Iftar meal, or breaking fast, during the Muslim monmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Muslims queue to buy traditional sweets for their first Iftar meal, or breaking fast, during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Paris July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
5 / 20
<p>Chehrazad (L), 36, shops for bread at a market in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad (L), 36, shops for bread at a market in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad (L), 36, shops for bread at a market in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
6 / 20
<p>Chehrazad (2nd R), 36, talks on a mobile phone, while a man fundraises for a mosque (L) in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad (2nd R), 36, talks on a mobile phone, while a man fundraises for a mosque (L) in Mantes-la-Jolie,more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad (2nd R), 36, talks on a mobile phone, while a man fundraises for a mosque (L) in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
7 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, shops for clothes at a shop in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, shops for clothes at a shop in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ymore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad, 36, shops for clothes at a shop in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
8 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, talks on a mobile phone while looking at clothes in a shop window in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, talks on a mobile phone while looking at clothes in a shop window in Mantes-la-Jolie, a subumore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad, 36, talks on a mobile phone while looking at clothes in a shop window in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
9 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, walks down a street in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, walks down a street in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Bomore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad, 36, walks down a street in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
10 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, walks as she arrives at the Mantes-la-Jolie mosque, in a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, walks as she arrives at the Mantes-la-Jolie mosque, in a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad, 36, walks as she arrives at the Mantes-la-Jolie mosque, in a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
11 / 20
<p>Chehrazad, 36, prays in her apartment in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Chehrazad, 36, prays in her apartment in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssefmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Chehrazad, 36, prays in her apartment in Mantes-la-Jolie, a suburb of Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
12 / 20
<p>Muslims pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Muslims pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Muslims pray during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Paris July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman wearing a headscarf walks down a street in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A woman wearing a headscarf walks down a street in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

A woman wearing a headscarf walks down a street in Paris July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
14 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, uses a cash register as he works at a fruit and vegetable stall in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, uses a cash register as he works at a fruit and vegetable stall in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Lahcen, 41, uses a cash register as he works at a fruit and vegetable stall in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
15 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, waits to cross a street in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, waits to cross a street in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Lahcen, 41, waits to cross a street in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
16 / 20
<p>Lahcen (R), 41, talks to fellow worshippers outside a mosque in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen (R), 41, talks to fellow worshippers outside a mosque in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Lahcen (R), 41, talks to fellow worshippers outside a mosque in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
17 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 8, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
18 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, prays at his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, prays at his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Lahcen, 41, prays at his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
19 / 20
<p>Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 23, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 8月 15日 星期四

Lahcen, 41, prays in his home during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, in Paris July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Creative coffins

Creative coffins

下一个

Creative coffins

Creative coffins

From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa can be lavish affairs.

2013年 8月 15日
Madagascar geckos

Madagascar geckos

Geckos are being studied by a Ph.D. student in biology Daniel Scantlebury at the University of Rochester, for a paper describing slowdown in the rate at which...

2013年 8月 14日
Weird homes

Weird homes

Home is where the heart is, no matter what unusual form that home may take.

2013年 8月 13日
Wheelchairs in the waves

Wheelchairs in the waves

Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S. patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows...

2013年 8月 10日

精选图集

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐