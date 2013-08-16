版本:
Race around Siena

<p>Porto Alabe, a horse belonging to jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Porto Alabe, a horse belonging to jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Morosita Prima, a horse belonging to jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" out from his stall before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Morosita Prima, a horse belonging to jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" out from his stall before the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Naike, a horse belonging to jockey Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco", prior to the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Naike, a horse belonging to jockey Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco", prior to the third of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Phalena, a horse belonging to jockey Silvano Mulas of the Chiocciola (Snail) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" after the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Phalena, a horse belonging to jockey Silvano Mulas of the Chiocciola (Snail) parish, is led by the "Barbaresco" after the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Horses are led by the "Barbarescos" of each parish at the end of the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Horses are led by the "Barbarescos" of each parish at the end of the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Alessio Migheli (R) of the Torre (Tower) parish leads the pack during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Alessio Migheli (R) of the Torre (Tower) parish leads the pack during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish competes during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Sebastiano Murtas of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish competes during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish competes during the fourth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Sebastiano Murtas (R) of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish leads ahead of Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Sebastiano Murtas (R) of the Tartuca (Turtle) parish leads ahead of Giuseppe Zedde of the Aquila (Eagle) parish, during the fifth of six trial horse races in Del Campo square in Siena August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>The parish priest blesses Morosita Prima, the horse of the Onda (Wave) parish, in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The parish priest blesses Morosita Prima, the horse of the Onda (Wave) parish, in the church before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A member of the Onda (Wave) parish prepares for the parade before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A member of the Onda (Wave) parish prepares for the parade before the Palio horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (top) of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates with Onda supporters after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (top) of the Onda (Wave) parish celebrates with Onda supporters after winning the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Jonathan Bartoletti (R) of the Lupa (Wolf) parish leads ahead of Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish (2nd R), Francesco Caria of the Oca (Goose) parish and Luigi Bruschelli (L) of the Nicchio (Shell) parish during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Jonathan Bartoletti (R) of the Lupa (Wolf) parish leads ahead of Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Onda (Wave) parish (2nd R), Francesco Caria of the Oca (Goose) parish and Luigi Bruschelli (L) of the Nicchio (Shell) parish during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (R) of the Onda (Wave) parish leads ahead of jockey Jonathan Bartoletti of the Lupa (Wolf) parish during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockey Giovanni Atzeni (R) of the Onda (Wave) parish leads ahead of jockey Jonathan Bartoletti of the Lupa (Wolf) parish during the Palio of Siena horse race in Siena August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Polonski, a horse belonging to jockey Alessio Migheli of the Torre (Tower) parish, arrives for the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Polonski, a horse belonging to jockey Alessio Migheli of the Torre (Tower) parish, arrives for the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

The "Cencio" is carried during a historical parade before the Palio of Siena horse race August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

