Vintage car show

Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Best of Show award for their 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. Cassini's wife Margie sits in the back seat. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and car culture on the Monterey Peninsula. REUTERS/Michael Fiala