版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 20日 星期二 00:35 BJT

Vintage car show

<p>Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Best of Show award for their 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. Cassini's wife Margie sits in the back seat. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and car culture on the Monterey Peninsula. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Besmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Best of Show award for their 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. Cassini's wife Margie sits in the back seat. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and car culture on the Monterey Peninsula. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
1 / 20
<p>Joseph Cassini walks around his car after winning the Best of Show award for his 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013.</p>

Joseph Cassini walks around his car after winning the Best of Show award for his 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Joseph Cassini walks around his car after winning the Best of Show award for his 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013.

Close
2 / 20
<p>A 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Coupe drives to the stage to receive an award during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Coupe drives to the stage to receive an award during the Concours d'Elegamore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Coupe drives to the stage to receive an award during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
3 / 20
<p>Steven Tillack and Karen Sundstrom kiss after they won their division with a 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV Pinin Farina Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Steven Tillack and Karen Sundstrom kiss after they won their division with a 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV Pmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Steven Tillack and Karen Sundstrom kiss after they won their division with a 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV Pinin Farina Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
4 / 20
<p>A guest hugs her guide dog during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A guest hugs her guide dog during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Linkmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A guest hugs her guide dog during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
5 / 20
<p>A 1975 Lincoln Towne Coupe customized with a horse and rider is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1975 Lincoln Towne Coupe customized with a horse and rider is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Smore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A 1975 Lincoln Towne Coupe customized with a horse and rider is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
6 / 20
<p>Kevin Wood stands next to his 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis car during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Kevin Wood stands next to his 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis car during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, Califmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Kevin Wood stands next to his 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis car during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
7 / 20
<p>Volvos are displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Volvos are displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michaelmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Volvos are displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
8 / 20
<p>Guests pose with a 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Rothchild et Fils Style Limosine during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Guests pose with a 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Rothchild et Fils Style Limosine during the Concours d'Elemore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Guests pose with a 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Rothchild et Fils Style Limosine during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
9 / 20
<p>Brian Bossier is seen on his bike as he receives second place for his 1938 Peugeot 515 motorcycle during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Brian Bossier is seen on his bike as he receives second place for his 1938 Peugeot 515 motorcycle during thmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Brian Bossier is seen on his bike as he receives second place for his 1938 Peugeot 515 motorcycle during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
10 / 20
<p>Award ribbons hang from the bumper of a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Award ribbons hang from the bumper of a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18tmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Award ribbons hang from the bumper of a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
11 / 20
<p>A 1914 American Underslung 642 Roadster drives off the stage after taking second place in the Class A Antique division during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1914 American Underslung 642 Roadster drives off the stage after taking second place in the Class A Antiqmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A 1914 American Underslung 642 Roadster drives off the stage after taking second place in the Class A Antique division during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model of a Lang Cooper sits on top of a Cobra Daytona Coup during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A model of a Lang Cooper sits on top of a Cobra Daytona Coup during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in more

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A model of a Lang Cooper sits on top of a Cobra Daytona Coup during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
13 / 20
<p>A 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider is displayed during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider is displayed during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway ofmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider is displayed during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
14 / 20
<p>Diane Comacho plays with her dog Roscoe next to a 1929 Lincoln L LeBaron Aero Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Diane Comacho plays with her dog Roscoe next to a 1929 Lincoln L LeBaron Aero Phaeton during the Concours dmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Diane Comacho plays with her dog Roscoe next to a 1929 Lincoln L LeBaron Aero Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
15 / 20
<p>A bottle of champagne meant to entice judges sits on the hood of a Peugeot during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A bottle of champagne meant to entice judges sits on the hood of a Peugeot during the Concours d'Lemons in more

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A bottle of champagne meant to entice judges sits on the hood of a Peugeot during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
16 / 20
<p>Judge Jim Hull (2nd R) inspects a 1939 Bentley Vanden Plas Tourer during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Judge Jim Hull (2nd R) inspects a 1939 Bentley Vanden Plas Tourer during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18tmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Judge Jim Hull (2nd R) inspects a 1939 Bentley Vanden Plas Tourer during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Lamborghini Veneno (R) sits next to a 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Coupe on the Concept Lawn during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A Lamborghini Veneno (R) sits next to a 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Coupe on the Concept Lawn during the Concomore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A Lamborghini Veneno (R) sits next to a 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Coupe on the Concept Lawn during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
18 / 20
<p>A car built in the likeness of a Radio Flyer Wagon is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A car built in the likeness of a Radio Flyer Wagon is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, Camore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A car built in the likeness of a Radio Flyer Wagon is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
19 / 20
<p>A toolkit is placed under a Lamborghini Miura SV Bertone Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A toolkit is placed under a Lamborghini Miura SV Bertone Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

A toolkit is placed under a Lamborghini Miura SV Bertone Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Race around Siena

Race around Siena

下一个

Race around Siena

Race around Siena

Jockeys compete in a horse race around the central square of Siena, Italy in a tradition dating back to the 1600s.

2013年 8月 17日
Living as a Muslim in Paris

Living as a Muslim in Paris

France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population, that has grown to around 5 million and feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market.

2013年 8月 15日
Creative coffins

Creative coffins

From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa can be lavish affairs.

2013年 8月 15日
Madagascar geckos

Madagascar geckos

Geckos are being studied by a Ph.D. student in biology Daniel Scantlebury at the University of Rochester, for a paper describing slowdown in the rate at which...

2013年 8月 14日

精选图集

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass �Iceberg Alley� on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐