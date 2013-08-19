版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 20日 星期二 01:10 BJT

Airlifting a 1345 pound man

<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi cimore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
1 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi cimore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and to be airlifted to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
2 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and airlifting him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY TRANSPORT)</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi cimore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan, and airlifting him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. Shaeri weighs approximately 610 kg (1345 lbs) and is suffering from severe obesity due to health problems that have resulted in a rapid increase in his weight over the past two years. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY TRANSPORT)

Close
3 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a crane to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a crane to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city more

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Saudi Civil Defence members use a crane to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, from his house in the Saudi city of Jizan to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
4 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him tomore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
5 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him tomore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
6 / 7
<p>Saudi Civil Defence members move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser</p>

Saudi Civil Defence members move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadmore

2013年 8月 20日 星期二

Saudi Civil Defence members move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri, 20, onto a plane to airlift him to the capital Riyadh for medical treatment, in the Saudi city of Jizan, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Vintage car show

Vintage car show

下一个

Vintage car show

Vintage car show

Vintage cars roll into California’s Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance.

2013年 8月 20日
Race around Siena

Race around Siena

Jockeys compete in a horse race around the central square of Siena, Italy in a tradition dating back to the 1600s.

2013年 8月 17日
Living as a Muslim in Paris

Living as a Muslim in Paris

France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population, that has grown to around 5 million and feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market.

2013年 8月 15日
Creative coffins

Creative coffins

From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa can be lavish affairs.

2013年 8月 15日

精选图集

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass �Iceberg Alley� on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐