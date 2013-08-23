Throwing goats
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. During the amore
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Namore
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Namore
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People observe the Deopokhari festival from the roof of a house in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navemore
People observe the Deopokhari festival from the roof of a house in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee throws a live goat into a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTEmore
A devotee throws a live goat into a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Namore
Devotees compete to retrieve a goat during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee grabs the foot of his friend to climb a wall surrounding a pond during the Deopokhari festival inmore
A devotee grabs the foot of his friend to climb a wall surrounding a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather around a pond to observe the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Naveshmore
People gather around a pond to observe the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee smokes a cigarette as he swims during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTEmore
A devotee smokes a cigarette as he swims during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee climbs a wooden pole in the center of a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23,more
A devotee climbs a wooden pole in the center of a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
下一个
Riding the Moscow Metro
Commuting underground in the Russian capital.
Airlifting a 1345 pound man
Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri (weighing 1345 Ibs) from his house.
Vintage car show
Vintage cars roll into California’s Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance.
Race around Siena
Jockeys compete in a horse race around the central square of Siena, Italy in a tradition dating back to the 1600s.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.