版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 26日 星期一 21:05 BJT

Trapping lobster

<p>Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. Lobster populations in Maine are booming like never before. The number of lobster processing plants in the state has more than tripled, from 5 in 2010 to 16 last year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine Augusmore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. Lobster populations in Maine are booming like never before. The number of lobster processing plants in the state has more than tripled, from 5 in 2010 to 16 last year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 14
<p>Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose"more

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 14
<p>Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls in another trap on his lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls more

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls in another trap on his lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 14
<p>Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered tomore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 14
<p>Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rosemore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 14
<p>Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters offmore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 14
<p>A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard tmore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 14
<p>Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster trapmore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 14
<p>Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabmore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 14
<p>A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being deliveremore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 14
<p>A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" imore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 14
<p>Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", into the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose",more

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", into the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 14
<p>Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster trapmore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 14
<p>Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the watmore

2013年 8月 26日 星期一

Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Throwing goats

Throwing goats

下一个

Throwing goats

Throwing goats

During the annual Deopokhari festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins.

2013年 8月 24日
Riding the Moscow Metro

Riding the Moscow Metro

Commuting underground in the Russian capital.

2013年 8月 23日
Airlifting a 1345 pound man

Airlifting a 1345 pound man

Saudi Civil Defence members use a forklift to move Khaled Mohsen Shaeri (weighing 1345 Ibs) from his house.

2013年 8月 20日
Vintage car show

Vintage car show

Vintage cars roll into California’s Pebble Beach Golf Links for the Concours d'Elegance.

2013年 8月 20日

精选图集

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐