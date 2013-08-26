版本:
Notting Hill Carnival

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A participant waits before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A participant waits before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Performers dance with a police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Performers dance with a police officer at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Performers participate in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A participant poses for a photograph before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A participant poses for a photograph before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A performer participates in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A man carries a dog on his shoulders before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man carries a dog on his shoulders before the start of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A child participates in the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Performers prepare before the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Performers prepare before the children's day parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Crowds gather for the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Crowds gather for the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

