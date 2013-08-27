版本:
Honoring an Amazon chief

<p>Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian leans on the wing of a small plane during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian man washes his face next to a satellite dish, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian man walks during a dust storm during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indian men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian girl holds a pet monkey during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian woman watches the activities of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian weaves during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indians participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indian men carry a tree trunk that represents a distinguished person who has recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian walks in the village during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Waura Indian men wait outside a hut for the start of the ceremonies of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A Waura Indian woman and child walk in front of a vehicle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

The Great Bull Run

The Great Bull Run

The Great Bull Run

The Great Bull Run

The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.

2013年 8月 27日
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Performers take to the streets during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in west London.

2013年 8月 27日
Trapping lobster

Trapping lobster

Lobster fishermen haul traps aboard "Wild Irish Rose," off Cape Elizabeth, Maine where lobster populations are booming like never before.

2013年 8月 26日
Throwing goats

Throwing goats

During the annual Deopokhari festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins.

2013年 8月 24日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

