Honoring an Amazon chief
Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
