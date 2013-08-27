Dodging waves
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A frontier soldier helps a man move away from waves ahead of Typhoon Soulik in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
School children run as waves crash over a sea wall at high tide during monsoon season in Mumbai June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Soldiers run as a wave hits the coast in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
People run from big waves caused by tropical storm Kalmaegi hitting a levee in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily
Taiwanese tourists run away from the pounding waves in Taiwan's northern port city of Keelung during strong winds from an approaching typhoon on August 24, 2004. REUTERS/Richard Chung
People run from huge waves crashing onto San Sebastian's seafront, northeast of Spain February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang
