版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 31日 星期六 06:15 BJT

Moscow Air Show

<p>Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
1 / 18
<p>An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salonmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
2 / 18
<p>A spectator watches Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A spectator watches Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perfmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A spectator watches Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
3 / 18
<p>Men break for lunch in the car park at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Men break for lunch in the car park at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outsidemore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Men break for lunch in the car park at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
4 / 18
<p>A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Spmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
5 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
6 / 18
<p>A visitor watches an Antonov An-70 during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A visitor watches an Antonov An-70 during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Spamore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A visitor watches an Antonov An-70 during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 18
<p>A Yak-130 performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Yak-130 performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukmore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

A Yak-130 performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
8 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
9 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 18
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks out from a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks out from a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS Internatiomore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks out from a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
11 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
12 / 18
<p>Promoters skate past an Airbus A380 plane on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Promoters skate past an Airbus A380 plane on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Promoters skate past an Airbus A380 plane on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
13 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
14 / 18
<p>Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flimore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
15 / 18
<p>Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviatiomore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
16 / 18
<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian more

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
17 / 18
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) walks down the stairs after inspecting a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) walks down the stairs after inspecting a Russian Sukhoi Superjemore

2013年 8月 31日 星期六

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) walks down the stairs after inspecting a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Northern Ireland's fake stores

Northern Ireland's fake stores

下一个

Northern Ireland's fake stores

Northern Ireland's fake stores

Bushmills, the Northern Irish town best known for its whiskey, has taken up a scheme of erecting fake shop fronts on derelict buildings in a bid to woo...

2013年 8月 30日
Marijuana in America

Marijuana in America

The Obama administration is giving states leeway to experiment with pot legalization.

2013年 8月 30日
The great tomato fight

The great tomato fight

Revellers are painted red during Spain's annual "Tomatina" festival.

2013年 8月 29日
The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make...

2013年 8月 29日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐