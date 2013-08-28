版本:
Running of the crabs

<p>A woman reacts as racing crabs are about to be released at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the centre of a table and then being released to see which one reaches the edge of the table first and declared the winner. The events are popular mainly with overseas visitors who bet on the result to win t-shirts or glasses of beer. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman reacts as racing crabs are about to be released at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, with up to 30 crabs placed in the centre of a table and then being released to see which one reaches the edge of the table first and declared the winner. The events are popular mainly with overseas visitors who bet on the result to win t-shirts or glasses of beer. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Two hermit crabs wait in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Two hermit crabs wait in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Michael Byrne, dressed as a crab, talks to customers before a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Michael Byrne, dressed as a crab, talks to customers before a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A woman takes a picture of hermit crabs in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A woman takes a picture of hermit crabs in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A man waits to place his bet for a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A man waits to place his bet for a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A party goer is splashed with water after winning a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A hermit crab is held by an organiser for racing at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A hermit crab is held by an organiser for racing at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Two hermit crabs are picked up after crossing the finish line during a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Two hermit crabs are picked up after crossing the finish line during a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>People place their bets for a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

People place their bets for a crab race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

People react as racing crabs are released for a race at a pub called the 'Friend in Hand' in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>A hermit crab marked as 18 waits in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

A hermit crab marked as 18 waits in an aquarium before the start of a crab race at a pub called the "Friend in Hand" in central Sydney August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

