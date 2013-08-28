The Bedouins of the Negev Desert
A man walks near the village of al-Sira, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev more
A man walks near the village of al-Sira, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make way for new developments. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin girl walks in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities imore
A Bedouin girl walks in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A sign, which reads: "Established in the Ottoman era", is seen in the village of al-Sira, one of the dozensmore
A sign, which reads: "Established in the Ottoman era", is seen in the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People walk in the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negemore
People walk in the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin boy walks near tents in the village of Atir, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communitiesmore
A Bedouin boy walks near tents in the village of Atir, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin children play outside their home in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouimore
Bedouin children play outside their home in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A camel stands next to a shed outside the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom, near the southern Israeli city of Bmore
A camel stands next to a shed outside the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin children play soccer near the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab commmore
Bedouin children play soccer near the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin youth places a harness on a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bemore
A Bedouin youth places a harness on a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin youths draw water from a well in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin more
Bedouin youths draw water from a well in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man herds sheep and goats near the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab commumore
A man herds sheep and goats near the village of al-Sira, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin rides a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communitimore
A Bedouin rides a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin youth rides a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab commore
A Bedouin youth rides a horse in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin boy lies on a rug in the village of Atir, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communitiemore
A Bedouin boy lies on a rug in the village of Atir, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin boy looks at a laptop in a tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedomore
A Bedouin boy looks at a laptop in a tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin youth starts a fire in his tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedomore
A Bedouin youth starts a fire in his tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin boy stands under a picture of Bedouin IDF soldiers inside his home in the village of Wadi Alna'ammore
A Bedouin boy stands under a picture of Bedouin IDF soldiers inside his home in the village of Wadi Alna'am, one of dozens of ramshackle communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouins protest against the destruction of their villages, along a highway near the southern Israeli city more
Bedouins protest against the destruction of their villages, along a highway near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Abu Aziz stands outside his tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab more
Abu Aziz stands outside his tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Khader Abu al-Kian (R) and his son walk among the rubble of their family's home which was demolished by Isrmore
Khader Abu al-Kian (R) and his son walk among the rubble of their family's home which was demolished by Israeli authorities in the village of Atir, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Bedouin man, wearing a T-shirt reading which reads: "Don't destroy my home", stands in the village of Alsmore
A Bedouin man, wearing a T-shirt reading which reads: "Don't destroy my home", stands in the village of Alsra, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin Khader Abu al-Kian shows a copy of a photograph taken before his family's homes and orchards were dmore
Bedouin Khader Abu al-Kian shows a copy of a photograph taken before his family's homes and orchards were demolished, during an interview with Reuters in the village of Atir, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ground which has been prepared for the construction of new homes, part of Israel's plan to expand townshipsmore
Ground which has been prepared for the construction of new homes, part of Israel's plan to expand townships for Bedouins, is seen in front of the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Bedouin youths are seen in their tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin more
Bedouin youths are seen in their tent in the village of al-Arakib, one of the dozens of ramshackle Bedouin Arab communities in the Negev desert which are not recognised by the Israeli state, in southern Israel August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
下一个
Running of the crabs
Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, Australia.
Dodging waves
People run as huge waves surge toward them during stormy weather.
Honoring an Amazon chief
A tribe honors their late chief in a traditional ceremony.
The Great Bull Run
The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.