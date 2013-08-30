Northern Ireland's fake stores
A man walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. One of the homes of Irish whiskey has taken a scheme developed in Northern Ireland of erecting fake shop fronts where derelict buildings lie and has truly run with it in a bid to woo tourists. Bushmills, best known as the village where the whiskey of the same name was distilled for the first time 400 years ago, is now also becoming recognisable for the artwork and graphics that brighten up shop fronts left empty during the economic downturn. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy walks past an empty pub, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy rides his bicycle past an empty house, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A family walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People stand next to an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man stands in front of an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy rides his bicycle past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past empty buildings which have been covered with artwork to make them look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks across a street in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A tourist bus makes its way past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A detail of an artwork is seen in the window of a empty shop in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past an empty building, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People stand next to an empty shop which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Youths walk past an empty building which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Youths walk past a shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
