Strip club closes its doors
An exotic dancer performs during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. United States' first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club shuts its doors on September 2 after its landlord refused to negotiate on a lower rent, local media reported. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An exotic dancer is pictured wearing silver-colored eyelashes outside the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An employee holds a coffin-shaped box during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Participants hold up umbrellas during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of exotic dancers poses for a photograph outside the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man stands outside Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign is seen on the wall at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An exotic dancer performs outside a bar window on Columbus Avenue during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man displays his money behind a window as an exotic dancer dances on Columbus Avenue during a funeral procession to symbolize the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of support staff dance as an exotic dancer performs atop of a table by the entrance of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A patron shoves money between the breasts of an exotic dancer at Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Exotic dancers hug after participating in a funeral procession that symbolizes the closure of Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Michael Jackson impersonators dance in the entrance lobby of the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A group of exotic dancers relax backstage at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A pair of silver heels is seen in a locker backstage at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Employees wearing their Exotic Dancers Union t-shirts are pictured backstage at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Employees shake hands as the Lusty Lady strip club prepares for closure in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Out of order signs are seen outside peep show booths at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An exotic dancer (L) embraces a fellow employee at the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Employees wave as they prepare to close the door of the Lusty Lady strip club in San Francisco, California September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
