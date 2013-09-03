Galapagos postcards
A scuba diver swims next to a Leather Bass close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 201more
A scuba diver swims next to a Leather Bass close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A tuna swims among a school of fish as a scuba diver looks on at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013.more
A tuna swims among a school of fish as a scuba diver looks on at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Sea lions swim near San Cristobal at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Sea lions swim near San Cristobal at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park, August 23, 2013. REUTmore
A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERmore
An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Smore
A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iguanas are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/more
Iguanas are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, Augustmore
A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tourists ride a boat as they look at the pinnacle rock at Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. Pmore
Tourists ride a boat as they look at the pinnacle rock at Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. Picture taken using fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERSmore
An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The view from the top of Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The view from the top of Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The skeleton of an iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 2more
The skeleton of an iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. Picture taken using a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A scuba diver watches a shark close to Darwin Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/more
A scuba diver watches a shark close to Darwin Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A scuba diver takes pictures of a turtle close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013.more
A scuba diver takes pictures of a turtle close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The ruins of a former U.S. World War II era base are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagosmore
The ruins of a former U.S. World War II era base are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
下一个
Strip club closes its doors
America's first and only unionized, employee-owned strip club, "Lusty Lady" shuts its doors after the landlord refused to negotiate lower rent.
Most livable cities
The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world.
Moscow Air Show
The world's top aircraft makers touch down in Russia.
Northern Ireland's fake stores
Bushmills, the Northern Irish town best known for its whiskey, has taken up a scheme of erecting fake shop fronts on derelict buildings in a bid to woo...
精选图集
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.