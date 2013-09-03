版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 4日 星期三 02:10 BJT

Galapagos postcards

<p>A scuba diver swims next to a Leather Bass close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A scuba diver swims next to a Leather Bass close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

A scuba diver swims next to a Leather Bass close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A tuna swims among a school of fish as a scuba diver looks on at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A tuna swims among a school of fish as a scuba diver looks on at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

A tuna swims among a school of fish as a scuba diver looks on at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Sea lions swim near San Cristobal at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Sea lions swim near San Cristobal at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

Sea lions swim near San Cristobal at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

A hammerhead shark swims close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Iguanas are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Iguanas are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

Iguanas are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

A Zayapa red crab perches on a rock at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Tourists ride a boat as they look at the pinnacle rock at Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. Picture taken using fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Tourists ride a boat as they look at the pinnacle rock at Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. Picture taken using fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

Tourists ride a boat as they look at the pinnacle rock at Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. Picture taken using fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

An iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>The view from the top of Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

The view from the top of Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

The view from the top of Bartolome Island in Galapagos, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>The skeleton of an iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. Picture taken using a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

The skeleton of an iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 2more

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

The skeleton of an iguana is seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. Picture taken using a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A scuba diver watches a shark close to Darwin Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A scuba diver watches a shark close to Darwin Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

A scuba diver watches a shark close to Darwin Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A scuba diver takes pictures of a turtle close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A scuba diver takes pictures of a turtle close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

A scuba diver takes pictures of a turtle close to Wolf Island at Galapagos Marine Reserve, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>The ruins of a former U.S. World War II era base are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

The ruins of a former U.S. World War II era base are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 9月 4日 星期三

The ruins of a former U.S. World War II era base are seen at Punta Albemarle in Isabela island at Galapagos National Park, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

