Aleppo's painted mortars

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell, as his fellow fighter watches him, in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter spray paints an improvised mortar shell in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on improvised mortar shells at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter sprays paint on an improvised mortar shell at a weapon factory in Aleppo September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2013年 9月 5日 星期四

Improvised mortar shells that are colored are seen inside a box at a weapons factory in Aleppo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

